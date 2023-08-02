Browns: 3 defensive players with the most to gain in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

Football is nearly back as the Cleveland Browns take on the New York Jets for the first preseason game of the season in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Thursday. The team overhauled the defense this offseason in an effort to build a contending team in 2023. Young players and fringe roster players will be on full display Thursday as they look to earn roster spots and playing time.

This will also be the first chance fans get to see new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz‘s scheme in action though most starters won’t play. Let’s take a look at three players to watch closely this week.

DE Isaiah McGuire

Pass rusher Isaiah McGuire was one of my favorite players in the past draft class who fell a little bit in the draft. McGuire is a great athlete that has a quick first step and can mix in a quality power rush from time to time as well. He will have no pressure to perform early which is best for him as his overall pass rush plan needs work.

If Schwartz can help McGuire add to his pass rush moves he has all the physical tools to be a quality depth piece this season and beyond.

CB Cameron Mitchell

The Browns continued the trend of drafting cornerbacks this year with fifth-round pick Cameron Mitchell. Another player that won’t be needed to play right away Mitchell has made a few impressive plays in training camp already. The slot corner position is a bit of a question mark and Mitchell has the experience and skill set to play it in the future for the Browns.

He is a reliable tackler that isn’t afraid to get physical in run defense or man coverage. Mitchell also has plenty of special teams experience which could be his ticket to playing time early on.

DT Maurice Hurst

The defensive tackle room was awful last year and the addition of Dalvin Tomlinson will make it significantly better in 2023. But after Tomlinson, there isn’t much proven but Maurice Hurst has the most talent in the group. He has been hampered by injuries but when healthy he is a relentless pass rusher with a good blend of power and athleticism.

