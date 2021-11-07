Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said this week that Cleveland is “desperate” for a win.

So far, his team is playing like it.

The Browns have a 24-10 lead over the Bengals at halftime and quarterback Baker Mayfield has been as good as ever in the team’s first game without receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Mayfield finished the first half 7-of-8 passing for 121 yards with a touchdown — good for a perfect 158.3 passer rating. The quarterback uncorked a 60-yard touchdown pass to receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones early in the second quarter, hitting the young receiver in stride over the middle of the field.

That gave Cleveland a 21-7 lead. The Browns also got a 99-yard pick six by cornerback Denzel Ward, a 1-yard touchdown by Nick Chubb, and a 28-yard field goal by kicker Chase McLaughlin in the first half.

Cincinnati hasn’t had much trouble moving the ball against Cleveland’s defense, but the team has two turnovers. Quarterback Joe Burrow’s interception ended the Bengals’ opening drive on third-and-goal from the 3-yard line. And receiver Ja’Marr Chase’s fumble led to a Cleveland field goal.

Burow is 18-of-26 passing for 199 yards with the interception. Running back Joe Mixon has 56 yards on 10 carries with an 11-yard touchdown.

Evan McPherson had a 27-yard field goal just before time expired in the second quarter.

The Browns will have the ball first to start the second half.

Browns have a 24-10 lead over Bengals at halftime originally appeared on Pro Football Talk