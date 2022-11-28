Browns 23, Bucs 17: Everything you need to know about Tampa Bay’s OT loss

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell back down to earth with another crushing loss Sunday, dropping their Week 12 road tilt to the Cleveland Browns in overtime.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sunday’s disappointing defeat:

Final Score: Browns 23, Bucs 17

Keys to the Game

Missed Opportunities

Tampa Bay had a 17-10 lead in the third quarter, with multiple chances to put away the game with another scoring drive, as the defense made stop after stop. Eventually, the offense’s inability to move the ball consistency late in the game wore down the defense, leading to the Browns’ game-tying drive at the end of regulation, and the game-winning drive in overtime.

Self-Inflicted Errors

Critical penalties in key situations plagued the Bucs throughout the game, as well as their continued inability to move the chains in short-yardage scenarios on offense. Drives were stalled, big gains were nullified, and the Browns made Tampa Bay pay multiple times for making those mistakes.

Time Management

Tampa Bay’s inability to manage the clock properly in the final moments of regulation led directly to this loss. Despite having all three timeouts, the Bucs opted not to call any of them when the Browns faced a fourth-down situation deep in Tampa Bay territory, with more than a minute remaining in the game. After the Browns scored, the Bucs had just 32 seconds left to mount a game-winning drive of their own, needing just a field goal. By the time Julio Jones made a big catch to get the Bucs near midfield, all Tampa Bay could do was heave a failed Hail Mary attempt, instead of having plenty of time to gain more yardage for a potential game-winning field goal.

It was over when...

Nick Chubb powered his way into the end zone late in overtime, giving the Browns the walk-off win.

Players of the Game

WR Chris Godwin

12 receptions, 110 yards, TD

RB Rachaad White

14 carries, 64 yards, 9 receptions, 45 yards

LB Devin White

13 tackles, 0.5 sack, PBU

QB Tom Brady

29/43, 246 yards, 2 TD

Injury to Insult

Not only did the Bucs endure another disappointing defeat, but they’re hoping they avoided an even more crushing loss in the injury department.

All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs was carted off the field during overtime, after sustaining what looked like a serious leg injury. Initial reports after the game appeared to shed some positive light on Wirfs’ outlook, but further tests will likely provide a more firm diagnosis.

Already without Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen, losing Wirfs would be another huge blow to Tampa Bay’s offensive line, and one they really can’t afford.

What's Next?

The Bucs (5-6), somehow still in first place in the NFC South, head home for a Monday night matchup with the New Orleans Saints (4-8) in Week 13.

