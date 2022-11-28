Browns 23, Bucs 17: Everything you need to know about Tampa Bay’s OT loss

2
Luke Easterling
·3 min read

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell back down to earth with another crushing loss Sunday, dropping their Week 12 road tilt to the Cleveland Browns in overtime.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sunday’s disappointing defeat:

Final Score: Browns 23, Bucs 17

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Keys to the Game

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Missed Opportunities

Tampa Bay had a 17-10 lead in the third quarter, with multiple chances to put away the game with another scoring drive, as the defense made stop after stop. Eventually, the offense’s inability to move the ball consistency late in the game wore down the defense, leading to the Browns’ game-tying drive at the end of regulation, and the game-winning drive in overtime.

Self-Inflicted Errors

Critical penalties in key situations plagued the Bucs throughout the game, as well as their continued inability to move the chains in short-yardage scenarios on offense. Drives were stalled, big gains were nullified, and the Browns made Tampa Bay pay multiple times for making those mistakes.

Time Management

Tampa Bay’s inability to manage the clock properly in the final moments of regulation led directly to this loss. Despite having all three timeouts, the Bucs opted not to call any of them when the Browns faced a fourth-down situation deep in Tampa Bay territory, with more than a minute remaining in the game. After the Browns scored, the Bucs had just 32 seconds left to mount a game-winning drive of their own, needing just a field goal. By the time Julio Jones made a big catch to get the Bucs near midfield, all Tampa Bay could do was heave a failed Hail Mary attempt, instead of having plenty of time to gain more yardage for a potential game-winning field goal.

It was over when...

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Chubb powered his way into the end zone late in overtime, giving the Browns the walk-off win.

Players of the Game

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

WR Chris Godwin

12 receptions, 110 yards, TD

RB Rachaad White

14 carries, 64 yards, 9 receptions, 45 yards

LB Devin White

13 tackles, 0.5 sack, PBU

QB Tom Brady

29/43, 246 yards, 2 TD

Injury to Insult

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Not only did the Bucs endure another disappointing defeat, but they’re hoping they avoided an even more crushing loss in the injury department.

All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs was carted off the field during overtime, after sustaining what looked like a serious leg injury. Initial reports after the game appeared to shed some positive light on Wirfs’ outlook, but further tests will likely provide a more firm diagnosis.

Already without Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen, losing Wirfs would be another huge blow to Tampa Bay’s offensive line, and one they really can’t afford.

What's Next?

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucs (5-6), somehow still in first place in the NFC South, head home for a Monday night matchup with the New Orleans Saints (4-8) in Week 13.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Kyle Shanahan: Elijah Mitchell may have MCL sprain

    49ers running back Elijah Mitchell was forced to leave Sunday’s win over the Saints and he may miss more time in the weeks to come as well. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the 13-0 win that Mitchell may have sprained the MCL in his knee. Mitchell missed seven games earlier this season with the [more]

  • Packers bench safety Darnell Savage to open Week 12 vs. Eagles

    The Packers benched starting safety and 2019 first-round pick Darnell Savage for Sunday's showdown with the Eagles.

  • Bucs squander late lead, lose to Browns in overtime, 23-17

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers let a late lead slip away in Sunday's 23-17 overtime loss to the Cleveland Browns

  • Bucs vs. Browns: Final score predictions for Week 12

    Who wins Sunday's Week 12 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns?

  • WATCH: Bucs QB Tom Brady reacts to crushing OT loss vs. Browns

    Hear from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady following Sunday's overtime loss to the Cleveland Browns

  • Brady, Bucs can't close out Browns, lose 23-17 in overtime

    Seconds from a third straight win, added momentum and a little breathing room atop the below-average NFC South, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers folded. The Bucs gave up a 12-yard touchdown pass with 32 seconds left in regulation, struggled offensively in OT and lost 23-17 when Cleveland's Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard run with 19 seconds remaining. “Not closing it out is a sickening feeling," said rookie running back Rachaad White.

  • Rams’ red zone defense was ridiculously good vs. Chiefs

    The Chiefs had the 3rd-best red zone offense coming into Sunday, but the Rams kept them out of the end zone on 5 of their 6 trips

  • Browns beat Tom Brady, Buccaneers in overtime to end losing streak

    After looking listless much of the game, the Browns came alive at the end of Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

  • Sam Darnold will remain the Panthers starter after the bye

    Sam Darnold‘s first appearance of the 2022 season went well enough for him to book a second. The Panthers beat the Broncos 23-10 and Darnold went 11-of-19 for 164 yards and a touchdown through the air in the win. He was also credited for a touchdown when he fell on his own fumble and rolled [more]

  • Chubb's TD in OT gives Brissett, Browns 23-17 win over Bucs

    The Browns gave him one anyway. Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left in overtime and Cleveland rallied Sunday to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-17 in Brissett's final start before Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game suspension. Afterward, the Browns gave Brissett a game ball before the popular 29-year-old channeled Brady, his former teammate in New England.

  • Bears fear Darnell Mooney has season-ending ankle injury

    Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who left today’s game in the third quarter, may be done for 2022. Mooney suffered an ankle injury that the Bears fear will be season-ending, according to NFL Network. Although Mooney will get another evaluation before any decisions are made, it appears that Mooney has torn ligaments in his ankle [more]

  • 7 takeaways from the Saints’ shutout loss to the 49ers

    The #Saints just can't get out of their own way. 7 takeaways after their loss to the 49ers, via @RossJacksonNOLA

  • 49ers top Saints 13-0, first to blank New Orleans since 2001

    Three straight second-half shutouts were impressive for the San Francisco 49ers. With physical hits, a key forced fumble and a little but of good fortune, the Niners managed to keep New Orleans off the scoreboard for an entire game. San Francisco forced two fumbles from Alvin Kamara and ended the NFL's longest active scoring streak at 332 games and nearly 21 years, beating the New Orleans Saints 13-0 for their fourth straight win.

  • WATCH: Jacoby Brissett trolls Tom Brady (respectfully) in postgame press conference

    After beating him in overtime, Jacoby Brissett decided to have a good-natured laugh at Tom Brady's expense

  • Feast and famine for Disney at Thanksgiving box office

    Thanksgiving often serves up a feast of new family movies at the box office, but the Walt Disney Co.’s animated offering “ Strange World ” fizzled with audiences out of the gates. The production, which carried a reported $180 million budget, grossed just $18.6 million in ticket sales in its first five days and $11.9 million over the weekend in North American theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. The top spot for the holiday corridor, which runs from Wednesday through Sunday, instead went to another Disney movie, Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which raked in an additional $64 million over the last five days, $45.9 million of which was from the weekend.

  • Jacoby Brissett: I’m grateful for this opportunity

    Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s 11-game suspension comes to an end on Monday and that meant Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers was the last one that Jacoby Brissett is sure to start this season. Brissett went out with a bang. He hit wide receiver Amari Cooper for a 45-yard gain that set up running back Nick [more]

  • Cleveland Browns get first November win, beat Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime

    After looking listless much of the game, the Browns came alive at the end of Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

  • National reactions: Saints’ shutout by 49ers draws plenty of criticism

    National reactions: Saints' shutout by 49ers draws plenty of criticism

  • Mike White reminds Mike Martz of Kurt Warner

    Mike White reminds Mike Martz of Kurt Warner

  • Cleveland Browns' one last hope ends up in tight end David Njoku's one hand

    The Browns were down to one last play against Tampa Bay on Sunday. That's when David Njoku stuck one hand out and made the game-saving touchdown.