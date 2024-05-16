Browns’ 2024 regular season schedule revealed
The Cleveland Browns, fresh off of an 11-win season and wildcard round loss to the Hosuton Texans, will be looking to get back into the playoffs again in 2024. And after the May 15 release of their schedule, we know exactly who, where, and when they will be playing.
The Browns will take on the NFC East and the AFC West this season as their two designated divisions. This means they get the chance to get revenge on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for their AFC divisional round loss from the 2020 season.
All-in-all, the Browns were given four primetime games, all at the end of the season as well.
Here’s the Browns’ complete 2024 schedule:
Week
Date
Opponent
Time (ET)
1
Sept. 8
vs.
4:25pm
2
Sept. 15
@
Jaguars
1:00pm
3
Sept. 22
vs.
1:00pm
4
Sept. 29
@
Raiders
4:25pm
5
Oct. 6
@
1:00pm
6
Oct. 13
@
Eagles
1:00pm
7
Oct. 20
vs.
1:00pm
8
Oct. 27
vs.
1:00pm
9
Nov. 3
vs.
1:00pm
10
BYE
11
Nov. 17
@
Saints
1:00pm
12
Nov. 21
vs.
8:15pm
13
Dec. 2
@
8:15pm
14
Dec. 8
@
Steelers
1:00pm
15
Dec. 15
vs.
Chiefs
1:00pm
16
Dec 19
vs.
Bengals*
8:15pm
17
Dec. 29
vs.
Dolphins*
8:15pm
18
TBD
@
Ravens
TBD
*prime-time game