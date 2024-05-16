Advertisement

Browns’ 2024 regular season schedule revealed

cory kinnan
·1 min read

The Cleveland Browns, fresh off of an 11-win season and wildcard round loss to the Hosuton Texans, will be looking to get back into the playoffs again in 2024. And after the May 15 release of their schedule, we know exactly who, where, and when they will be playing.

The Browns will take on the NFC East and the AFC West this season as their two designated divisions. This means they get the chance to get revenge on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for their AFC divisional round loss from the 2020 season.

All-in-all, the Browns were given four primetime games, all at the end of the season as well.

Here’s the Browns’ complete 2024 schedule:

Week

Date

Opponent

Time (ET)

1

Sept. 8

vs.

Cowboys

4:25pm

2

Sept. 15

@

Jaguars

1:00pm

3

Sept. 22

vs.

Giants

1:00pm

4

Sept. 29

@

Raiders

4:25pm

5

Oct. 6

@

Commanders

1:00pm

6

Oct. 13

@

Eagles

1:00pm

7

Oct. 20

vs.

Bengals

1:00pm

8

Oct. 27

vs.

Ravens

1:00pm

9

Nov. 3

vs.

Chargers

1:00pm

10

BYE

11

Nov. 17

@

Saints

1:00pm

12

Nov. 21

vs.

Steelers*

8:15pm

13

Dec. 2

@

Broncos*

8:15pm

14

Dec. 8

@

Steelers

1:00pm

15

Dec. 15

vs.

Chiefs

1:00pm

16

Dec 19

vs.

Bengals*

8:15pm

17

Dec. 29

vs.

Dolphins*

8:15pm

18

TBD

@

Ravens

TBD

*prime-time game

