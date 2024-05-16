Browns’ 2024 regular season schedule revealed

The Cleveland Browns, fresh off of an 11-win season and wildcard round loss to the Hosuton Texans, will be looking to get back into the playoffs again in 2024. And after the May 15 release of their schedule, we know exactly who, where, and when they will be playing.

The Browns will take on the NFC East and the AFC West this season as their two designated divisions. This means they get the chance to get revenge on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for their AFC divisional round loss from the 2020 season.

All-in-all, the Browns were given four primetime games, all at the end of the season as well.

Here’s the Browns’ complete 2024 schedule:

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) 1 Sept. 8 vs. Cowboys 4:25pm Tickets 2 Sept. 15 @ Jaguars 1:00pm Tickets 3 Sept. 22 vs. Giants 1:00pm Tickets 4 Sept. 29 @ Raiders 4:25pm Tickets 5 Oct. 6 @ Commanders 1:00pm Tickets 6 Oct. 13 @ Eagles 1:00pm Tickets 7 Oct. 20 vs. Bengals 1:00pm Tickets 8 Oct. 27 vs. Ravens 1:00pm Tickets 9 Nov. 3 vs. Chargers 1:00pm Tickets 10 BYE 11 Nov. 17 @ Saints 1:00pm Tickets 12 Nov. 21 vs. Steelers* 8:15pm Tickets 13 Dec. 2 @ Broncos* 8:15pm Tickets 14 Dec. 8 @ Steelers 1:00pm Tickets 15 Dec. 15 vs. Chiefs 1:00pm Tickets 16 Dec 19 vs. Bengals* 8:15pm Tickets 17 Dec. 29 vs. Dolphins* 8:15pm Tickets 18 TBD @ Ravens TBD Tickets

*prime-time game

