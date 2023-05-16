Browns 2023 schedule: Get your downloadable wallpaper here

The 2023 NFL schedule is now out, and for the Cleveland Browns, that means finding out quite quickly what kind of football team you are. They will start the season facing all three AFC North rivals in the first four weeks, including a Monday Night Football prime-time showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2.

Do you need help keeping track of all of the games this upcoming season? Browns Wire has got you covered with a downloadable wallpaper to set as your desktop. Do not miss out on any of the action as the Browns look to get back into the postseason for the first time since 2020.

Browns: The 2023 schedule has arrived

More Uncategorized!

New DE Ogbo Okoronkwo: 'the vibes in Cleveland are immaculate' Every Browns player's 2023 cap hit on their current contract Deshaun Watson taking offensive teammates on tropical team bonding trip XFL standout LB Deandre Johnson earns camp invite with the Browns PFF's Sam Monson lists the Browns offensive line as league's best

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire