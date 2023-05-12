The moment we have been waiting for has arrived. The schedule for the Cleveland Browns has dropped as they look to get back to the playoffs for the first time since ending their draught in 2020.

Here is their schedule, taking on the NFC West and AFC South opponents this season. Spoilers: the first four games are going to be a brutal test for the Browns to see if they are legit competitors or not as they will face all three AFC North foes in that stretch.

Week 1: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Browns: The 2023 schedule has arrived

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2: at Pittsburgh Steelers

Browns: The 2023 schedule has arrived

Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3: vs. Tennessee Titans

Browns: The 2023 schedule has arrived

(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Week 4: vs. Baltimore Ravens

Browns: The 2023 schedule has arrived

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5: Bye

Browns: The 2023 schedule has arrived

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6: vs. San Francisco 49ers

Browns: The 2023 schedule has arrived

(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Week 7: at Indianapolis Colts

Browns: The 2023 schedule has arrived

(AP Photo/David Richard)

Week 8: at Seattle Seahawks

Browns: The 2023 schedule has arrived

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9: vs. Arizona Cardinals

Browns: The 2023 schedule has arrived

[Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal]

Browns 20

Week 10: at Baltimore Ravens

Browns: The 2023 schedule has arrived

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Browns: The 2023 schedule has arrived

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12: at Denver Broncos

Browns: The 2023 schedule has arrived

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13: at Los Angeles Rams

Browns: The 2023 schedule has arrived

(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Week 14: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Browns: The 2023 schedule has arrived

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Week 15: vs. Chicago Bears

Browns: The 2023 schedule has arrived

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Week 16: at Houston Texans

Browns: The 2023 schedule has arrived

Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Week 17: vs. New York Jets

Browns: The 2023 schedule has arrived

Week 18: at Cincinnati Bengals

Browns: The 2023 schedule has arrived

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

[stnvideo key=”BuIu1n8G” type=”player”>

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire