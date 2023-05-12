Browns: The 2023 schedule has arrived
The moment we have been waiting for has arrived. The schedule for the Cleveland Browns has dropped as they look to get back to the playoffs for the first time since ending their draught in 2020.
Here is their schedule, taking on the NFC West and AFC South opponents this season. Spoilers: the first four games are going to be a brutal test for the Browns to see if they are legit competitors or not as they will face all three AFC North foes in that stretch.
Week 1: vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Week 2: at Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 3: vs. Tennessee Titans
Week 4: vs. Baltimore Ravens
Week 5: Bye
Week 6: vs. San Francisco 49ers
Week 7: at Indianapolis Colts
Week 8: at Seattle Seahawks
Week 9: vs. Arizona Cardinals
Week 10: at Baltimore Ravens
Week 11: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 12: at Denver Broncos
Week 13: at Los Angeles Rams
Week 14: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 15: vs. Chicago Bears
Week 16: at Houston Texans
Week 17: vs. New York Jets
Week 18: at Cincinnati Bengals
