Browns’ 2023 opponent schedule becomes clear after loss to Steelers

The season came to a disappointing end after a Week 18 loss to the Steelers in Pittsburgh for the Cleveland Browns. When the record and finish in the division were finalized they locked in their opponents for the 2023 season. Though the exact week they play their opponents won’t be revealed until later in the offseason, rather they will play the opponent at home or on the road has been revealed as well.

With the team finishing in fourth place in the AFC North they will face the Jets, Bears, and Broncos who also finished in fourth place in their respective divisions. The AFC North will also play the AFC South and NFC West to round out the opponent list.

2023 Home Opponents

Jan 1, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) is sacked by Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59) in the third quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns will play the following teams in Cleveland in 2023: Steelers, Ravens, Bengals, Jaguars, Titans, Cardinals, 49ers, Jets, and Bears.

2023 Road Opponents

Jan 8, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) rushes against the Los Angeles Rams during overtime at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns will play the following games on the road away from Cleveland: Steelers, Ravens, Bengals, Texans, Colts, Rams, Seahawks, and Broncos.

Final Thoughts on 2023 Opponents

Jan 8, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

After playing eight home games and nine games on the road the Browns will flip that and play nine home games and eight road games in 2023. The matchup to watch at home is the New York Jets. This season the Browns blew a historic lead to the Jets and will face them again at home in 2023 to try and erase the memory of that collapse.

In 2022 Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson were trading in blockbuster deals and given massive contract extensions. This fall the Browns travel to see the Broncos in the battle of high-profile quarterbacks to see if either team can bounce back with their franchise quarterbacks.

