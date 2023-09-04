Browns: 2023 is Myles Garrett’s best chance to win Defensive Player of the Year

It was clear from the first time he stepped on the field that Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was going to live up to the hype he got that led to him being the number one overall draft pick. After coming back from an ankle injury Garrett’s first professional snap against the New York Jets resulted in a sack of Josh McCown, and the rest is history.

But he has yet to capture the ultimate defensive player award for an individual. But this year feels like by far his best chance to finally capture a Defensive Player of the Year award. Adding Za’Darius Smith and Ogbo Okoronkwo gives Garrett by far the best supporting cast that he has had in his career.

If you added these three players’ pass rush numbers from last year together you would get 187 pressures and 31 sacks. The Browns have never had a trio that would come anywhere close to these numbers since Garrett entered the league.

Myles Garrett will still gain a ton of attention and double teams but making sure there is a tight end or running back to chip him likely decreases. You cannot devote three or more players to block Garrett this year or else Smith and Okorokwo will make you pay for that.

He will need to stay healthy but there is no reason why when you add in Jim Schwartz’s creativity with the defensive line that Garrett can’t set career highs.

