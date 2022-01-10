Browns 2022 NFL draft positioning locked in after Week 18

The Cleveland Browns will draft with the 13th pick in the upcoming 2022 NFL draft. Cleveland ended the season with an 8-9 record with a win against the Cincinnati Bengals in the final week of the season. Had the Browns lost that game, they would have been drafting 10th overall.

Instead, Cleveland tied with Minnesota and Baltimore with their matching 8-9 records. Their strength of schedule (.514) was slightly stronger than the Vikings (.507), who draft 12th, and slightly weaker than the Ravens (.531), who draft 14th.

The Browns remaining selections will not be decided until after the playoffs finish and compensatory picks are assigned by the NFL.

Last year, the Los Angeles Chargers selected Rashawn Slater with the 13th pick. Tristan Wirfs, Christian Wilkins, Daron Payne and Haason Reddick round out the last five selections at that spot. The recent history is all linemen with two on offense and three on defense.

Cleveland will be looking for a dynamic player with their selection. Many assume a receiver is high on their list but another pass rusher opposite Myles Garrett, since Jadeveon Clowney is set to be a free agent, or an interior defensive lineman could also be the pick at 13.

Given that the Browns roster is set up to win now, the team could also decide to use their first-round pick to acquire a veteran talent they believe could help them now and in the future.