Browns’ 2022 NFL Draft class led by Martin Emerson Jr. named 17th-best

“The Browns had a surprisingly strong draft class considering the absence of a first- or second-round pick. The star is third-round cornerback Martin Emerson Jr., who played 72% of Cleveland’s defensive snaps as the third corner. Emerson allowed just 5.3 yards per target and a 47% completion rate in coverage. The Browns also got a lot of playing time out of edge rusher Alex Wright (50% of snaps) and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (31% of snaps). Wide receiver David Bell played less than expected but still racked up 24 catches for 214 yards. Kicker Cade York was above average on kickoffs but below average on field goals. He finished the year 24-for-32, including three misses from inside 40 yards.”