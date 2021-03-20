Browns 2021 NFL draft: Full list of Cleveland’s draft picks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Now that the league has flipped the calendar to the 2021 season, we now have the official 2021 NFL draft order.

All the compensatory picks are now finalized, and the two teams that forfeited picks (New England in the 3rd and Minnesota in the 7th) are factored in.

The Browns currently hold nine selections in the draft. Four of those are via trades, while Cleveland also dealt away two of its own picks, in the fifth and seventh rounds. Here are the slots where the Browns will pick, barring any further trades:

First round: No. 26 overall

Second round: No. 59

Third round: No. 89

Third round: No. 91 (from Saints)

Fourth round: No. 110 (from Eagles)

Fourth round: No. 132

Fifth round: No. 159 (from Rams)

Sixth round: No. 211

Seventh round: No. 257 (from Bills)

List

Browns full 2021 mock draft v2.0

Recommended Stories

  • Lions 2021 NFL draft: Full list of Detroit’s draft slots

    Lions 2021 NFL draft: Full list of Detroit's draft slots

  • Full order of Saints picks in 2021 NFL draft

    The New Orleans Saints currently have eight selections in the 2021 NFL draft per a league announcement, including three compensatory picks.

  • Full list of Green Bay Packers draft picks in 2021 NFL draft

    The Green Bay Packers have 10 picks in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Former Eagles DE Malik Jackson agrees to deal with Cleveland Browns

    Former Eagles defensive end Malik Jackson is signing with the Cleveland Browns

  • Browns continue defensive makeover, add Walker, Jackson

    Takk McKinley showed up at the Browns' headquarters in a suit to sign his new, one-year contract. Cleveland's defense looks spiffier, too. General manager Andrew Berry continued his offseason overhaul of the Browns' defense on Friday by signing free agent linebacker Anthony Walker to a one-year, $3.5 million contract.

  • Report: Vikings have to forfeit their seventh-round pick

    The Minnesota Vikings had to forfeit its seventh-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Report: Vikings have been in contact with free agent S Will Parks

    Could free agent S Will Parks be part of the solution to the Minnesota Vikings' lack of depth at safety?

  • Clinics across U.S. bring expertise, community connections to vaccine drive

    In the days before an east Los Angeles COVID-19 vaccination site opened in a Latino neighborhood that was hard-hit by the pandemic, people flooded California's online booking system to snap up appointments. Jim Mangia, chief executive of St. John's Well Child & Family Center, said not one of the first 300 people to book an appointment lived in an east Los Angeles ZIP code and many were not eligible under existing guidelines for age and occupation. Food service union officials and local immigration support groups helped recruit eligible residents.

  • Marcus Williams signs Saints franchise tag

    Saturday is proving to be a busy day for safeties named Marcus signing franchise tags. Shortly after word broke that Jets safety Marcus Maye signed his tender, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that Marcus Williams signed his tender from the Saints. Both players are now guaranteed to make $10.612 million this season. Williams and [more]

  • Fauci says U.K. variant may account for up to 30% of U.S. coronavirus infections

    The coronavirus variant first discovered in the United Kingdom may account for up to 30% of new COVID infections across the U.S., NIAID Director Anthony Fauci said during a White House briefing on the virus Friday.Why it matters: The variant, called B.1.1.7, has been detected throughout the U.S., and studies have suggested it appears to spread more easily than the original strain of the virus.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Context: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned in January that the B.1.1.7 variant could become the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S. this month.The news comes after multiple states across the country have relaxed or rolled back their coronavirus restrictions.What he's saying: "This variant, as you know, is everyday getting more and more dominant in our own country," Fauci said. “We’re at a position right now where we have a plateauing at around 53,000 cases per day."“The concern is that throughout the country there are a number of states, cities, regions that are pulling back on some of the mitigation methods that we’ve been talking about: the withdrawal of mask mandates, the pulling back to essentially non-public health measures being implemented," he added.Fauci said the best way to counter the variant is to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible while maintaining public health measure to prevent the spread of the virus.The big picture: Multiple European countries are currently managing a surge of cases as a result of variants.Italy entered another lockdown this week that is expected to last at least through Easter weekend.Regions across France, including Paris, entered month-long lockdown on Friday.German Health Minister Jens Spahn warned Friday that COVID-19 cases are spiking at an "exponential rate" in the country and there may not be enough vaccine doses available to avoid a third wave.Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said last week he believes the U.S. could face another surge from the B.1.1.7 variant.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Browns sign CB Troy Hill to a 4-year deal

    Hill led the NFL with 119 INT return yards in 2020

  • Fellow PGA Tour players rave about Matt Jones’ course record-tying 61

    “He’s done? He played all 18 holes?” said Zach Johnson, who had a 67. “If he played 16 holes, that would be a good score.”

  • Troy Hill: What the Browns are getting in their new CB

    Scouting report and breakdown on new Browns slot CB, Troy Hill

  • Chiefs’ updated 2021 NFL draft picks

    The NFL has officially announced the complete 2021 NFL draft order.

  • Preferred Bank Bumps Up Quarterly Dividend By 26.7%

    Preferred Bank increased its quarterly cash dividend by 26.7% to $0.38 per share. Prior to this, the commercial bank raised its dividend payout by 20% to $0.30 in Dec. 2018. Preferred Bank (PFBC) announced that the new dividend will be paid on April 21 to shareholders of record as of April 7. The company’s annual dividend of $1.52 per share now reflects a dividend yield of 2.34%. Preferred Bank CEO Li Yu commented, “We are very pleased to increase the dividend and it is a direct reflection of the strong performance of the Bank through the past year as well as expectations for the future. This also serves to maintain our stated desired dividend payout ratio.” In January, Preferred Bank reported 4Q results. The company’s 4Q earnings rose 6.9% year-over-year to $1.40 per share and outpaced Street estimates of $1.16. Net interest income jumped 14% to $46.1 million and exceeded analysts’ expectations of $44.4 million. (See Preferred Bank stock analysis on TipRanks) On Feb. 24, B.Riley Financial analyst Steve Moss raised the stock’s price target to $75 (15.4% upside potential) from $73 and reiterated a Buy rating. In a note to investors, Moss said, “Preferred is well positioned to grow earnings in 2021 as credit costs decline and loan growth accelerates at attractive spreads.” The rest of the Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating. That’s based on 1 Buy and 2 Holds. The average analyst price target of $64.50 implies that shares are almost fully valued at current levels. Shares have increased 32% so far this year. Preferred Bank scores an 8 of 10 from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations. Related News: Equity Lifestyle Bumps Up Quarterly Dividend By 5.8%; Street Sees 10% Upside Qualcomm Bumps Up Quarterly Dividend By 5%; Street Sees 34% Upside CBTX Bumps Up Quarterly Dividend By 30% More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: Nike’s 3Q Profit Beat Estimates But Misses On Revenues; Shares Sink 4% Wall Street Roundup: Bullish & Bearish Calls Of The Day Axcella Health Tanks 4% On Wider-Than-Feared Quarterly Loss Signet Jewelers’ Sales Outlook Tops Estimates After 4Q Beat; Shares Jump Pre-Market

  • Raiders 7-round draft order after NFL returns draft pick taken for COVID violations

    For the third time in a matter of days, the Raiders had added a draft pick to their 2021 total. This one is added on appeal. They had been docked their round six pick for repeated COVID-19 violations during the season. They appealed the ruling and ...

  • 2021 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Jets could target CB Jaycee Horn with pick No. 23

    After a 2-14 season, the Jets enter 2021 with a brand-new head coach and two picks in the first round of the NFL Draft.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Latest 1st-round projections loaded with surprises

    The latest 2021 NFL mock draft from CBS Sports' Emory Hunt is loaded with big surprises throughout the first round

  • New Ravens G Kevin Zeitler ‘very excited’ to play with QB Lamar Jackson

    Newly acquired guard Kevin Zeitler is 'very excited' to play with Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, after signing a three-year deal.

  • Cubs prospect Jesus Camargo charged with possession of 21 pounds of methamphetamine

    Police say that a K-9 identified the drugs after Camargo gave them permission to search his car.