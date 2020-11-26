Browns have 20 players on the initial Week 12 injury report
It’s almost easier to list the Cleveland Browns players who were able to practice on Wednesday than the ones who sat out for various reasons. A full 20 Browns made an appearance on the team’s initial injury report for Week 12.
The number is larger than the reality of the injury situation. Several players sat out for reasons not deemed to be injury-related. Those who missed for “not injury related reasons”:
CB Robert Jackson
RB Dontrell Hilliard
LB Elijah Lee
LB Jacob Phillips
WR Taywan Taylor
LB Malcolm Smith
CB Tavierre Thomas
LB Mack Wilson
Two other players, starting LT Jedrick Wills and reserve safety Jovante Moffatt, were held out with an undisclosed illness.
DT Larry Ogunjobi (ankle), S Sheldrick Redwine (knee) and S Andrew Sendejo (groin) were all out with injuries.
Several starters were limited with injuries, a list that includes CB Denzel Ward with his calf issue. Ward has already been ruled out for at least Week 12 and likely longer, though the team has yet to place Ward on injured reserve.
Center JC Tretter
LG Wyatt Teller
RT Jack Conklin
S Ronnie Harrison
Two other players were given an injury designation despite being full participants in Wednesday’s practice, which was held indoors due to rain. That group includes WR Jarvis Landry (hip) and CB Kevin Johnson (finger).
The injury list does not include the five Browns still on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which added LB Sione Takitaki on Wednesday. He will miss at least the Week 12 trip to Jacksonville.