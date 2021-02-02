Browns work out 2 defensive linemen

There won’t be games for another six months, but the Cleveland Browns continue to pursue GM Andrew Berry’s aggressive acquisition of talent. The Browns worked out two free agent defensive linemen on Monday.

Cleveland held a workout for DE Abdullah Anderson and DT Albert Huggins. Neither has been signed to a reserve/futures contract as of yet.

Anderson has three years of NFL experience, spending his first two seasons with the Chicago Bears. He played in six games as an undrafted rookie from Bucknell, logging one sack and four total tackles. Anderson spent the 2020 season on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad.

Huggins is from Clemson, where he started at defensive tackle. A 2019 undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans, Huggins has bounced around several NFL teams in his two seasons. He finished 2020 with the Detroit Lions and was elevated to the active roster for two games.

