Browns' 17-16 victory over Broncos keeps Cleveland in playoff hunt

The NFL season has reached Week 15 and the Cleveland Browns are still in the playoff picture.

Blink twice and re-read that if you need to, but there’s no question the Browns have some real talent on their roster and it’s all starting to click. It’s just that Cleveland’s 17-16 victory over the Denver Broncos on Saturday night might not have been the prettiest example of that.

Baker Mayfield completed 18 of 31 passes for 188 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while running back Nick Chubb added another 100 yards on the ground. The Browns’ defense held Denver to just 32 yards rushing while picking off quarterback Case Keenum twice.

The victory moves Cleveland to 6-7-1 on the year with games against the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens remaining.

Broncos and Browns trade questionable field goal calls

The fourth quarter on Saturday wasn’t exactly exciting as much as it was confusing. That’s thanks to Denver coach Vance Joseph and Browns interim coach Gregg Williams, who seemed to duel over head-scratching decisions.

With the Browns up 17-13 late in the fourth quarter, and the Broncos driving down the field, Joseph chose to kick a field goal on fourth down from 29-yards out.

The kick was good, but it didn’t exactly look like a winning move for a team with a lagging offense (270 total yards, one touchdown). It looked even worse when Chubb broke off a 40-yard run at the start of Cleveland’s next drive.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) breaks free for a first down run as Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) pursues during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

But as the Browns were in the red zone and on the cusp of securing the win, Williams decided to go for it on 4th-and-one with less than two minutes remaining. Cleveland was stopped well behind the line of scrimmage and the Broncos got a final chance to make a game-winning drive.

That didn’t work either, as the Browns defense came up strong again and kept the Broncos from crossing midfield again before time expired.

Miller breaks Denver sack record

One bit of good news for the Broncos came by way of the continued success of linebacker Von Miller. The veteran collected a sack for the ninth straight game and officially broke the all-time Denver franchise record.





It’s hard not to get excited watching Miller play, let alone celebrate.

The linebacker now has 13.5 sacks on the year, which is good for third-best in the league behind Aaron Donald and Chris Jones. After notching 10 sacks last season, Miller is showing few signs of slowing down. He might not reach his career-high of 18.5 sacks from 2012, but with two games left against the Chargers and Raiders, there’s certainly a chance he gets close.

