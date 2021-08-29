Browns 10 most important players for 2021

The Cleveland Browns have a stacked roster with high expectations going into the 2021 season. With that in mind, the team has been protective of many of its starters and key contributors. They have also been cautious with any injury, trying to protect players from turning a minor injury into a major one.

Based on statements from head coach Kevin Stefanski, some of that changes Sunday night against the Atlanta Falcons as Cleveland plays some of their starters including Baker Mayfield.

Like every decision, this one comes with risks and rewards. The team is hoping that the reward of making sure players don’t get rusty and have a chance to work on their timing is worth the risk of injury.

With the risk of injury greater in games, whether it is preseason or the regular season, it got us thinking about what players are most important for the 2021 season.

For this list, we took into account talent, positional value and depth on the roster. For example, the wide receiver group does not have a player on the list due to the overwhelming depth, along with Odell Beckham Jr.’s return from injury.

We also only took into account the 2021 season so age, development and contract status did not play a role.

With the team’s top players expected to play Sunday night, who are the top ten the team could ill afford to lose to injury?

#1 Baker Mayfield

Jan 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) reacts against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first quarter of an AFC Wild Card playoff game at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Seemingly the easiest player on the list, the Browns could be in big trouble if Mayfield gets hurt. While Case Keenum may be a quality backup and Kyle Lauletta has shown some flashes in preseason, the Browns would have to make a lot of changes to the offense if Mayfield went down. The loss of their top quarterback would also impact the run game and defense in a variety of ways. Mayfield tops the list, somewhat easily.

#2 Myles Garrett

[Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal]

Last year, Garrett was a majority of the positives on the Cleveland defense and his impact is hard to quantify. While he missed time due to COVID-19 and struggled upon his return, Garrett is still a force that opens things up for the Browns defense.

A loss of their top defender could minimize much of the improvements they made to their defense in the offseason.

#3 Denzel Ward

(AP Photo/David Richard)

While the team added Troy Hill and Greg Newsome II to the cornerback room, with Greedy Williams also returning, Ward is the best cornerback by far. Without Ward, the Browns would be relying on a rookie or the oft-injured Williams, who didn't play well as a rookie, to be their top corner. That is a lot to ask. With Ward, the rest of the Browns secondary makes a lot of sense as everyone slots into their roles nicely.

#4 John Johnson III

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The Browns top prize this offseason, Johnson is a leader who produces on the field. His ability to play the run and pass gives the Cleveland defense a lot of versatility. Johnson is an identity piece by himself, giving quarterbacks a player they must account for at all times. While Johnson is the third defender, and second defensive back, on the list, these three will define the Browns defense in 2021.

#5 Jack Conklin

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Getting to the team's great offensive line, we start with the veteran Conklin. His addition last year gave Mayfield a comfort level with the right side of the offensive line. Conklin is far from perfect but is one of the top right tackles in the game at this time. The starting five is very good for the Browns and the team has some good depth at the guard spot but losing Conklin for long periods of time would force Chris Hubbard in as the starter. Hubbard has played well in spots but struggled as a full-time starter, leading to the Conklin signing last year.

#6 Nick Chubb

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Despite the presence of Kareem Hunt, Chubb still finds his way on the list. Without Hunt, he might have climbed higher but at least Cleveland has a quality backup. Chubb, who signed an extension this offseason, is an explosive player who rarely goes down on first contact. If Mayfield is the team's most important offensive player, Chubb sets the team's identity on offense.

#7 Anthony Walker

When the Browns signed Walker to a one-year deal, few would have known just what the team saw for his future. Quickly, the former Indianapolis Colt became the leader and defensive play-caller for the defense. While the team added Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the draft, the rest of the linebacking group is a bunch of question marks. Jacob Phillips could miss most of the season with an injury, Mack Wilson hasn't proven much, Malcolm Smith is a stable veteran with limitations and Sione Takitaki plays a minimized role in today's NFL. All of that combined puts Walker on this top ten list for 2021.

#8 Jadeveon Clowney

[Jeff Lange / Akron Beacon Journal]

The second defensive end signed this offseason, Clowney has rarely lived up to his name or draft status. With Takk McKinley being absent for weeks and Curtis Weaver not showing a lot in preseason, the Browns need Clowney to step up as a quality second edge rusher.

While Porter Gustin and Joe Jackson could provide some sporadic plays, neither has proven to be an every-down edge rusher. Without quality, healthy play from Clowney, opposing defenses can double and triple-team Garrett and expose some weakness in the middle of the defensive line.

#9 Jedrick Wills

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Similar to Conklin, Wills was a vital addition for the Browns last season. He didn't play great but he played well enough not to be a weak link. Given everything going on for Wills in 2020 (switching sides, irregular offseason, rookie, COVID-19 limitations during the season), expectations are high that he takes a big jump in 2021. While Hubbard is a quality backup, protecting Mayfield's blindside could cause problems for the quarterback's confidence in his offensive line.

#10 Ronnie Harrison

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Back to the defense, we saw what Joe Woods' defense looked like in 2020 when they only had one quality safety. Last year, that was Harrison. This year, the hope is that Johnson is the team's best safety but they need at least two. With Grant Delpit not being able to practice much this offseason, there is a lot of pressure on Harrison to continue to develop his game to compliment Johnson and what Woods wants to do on defense. For Harrison, the added benefit of a good 2021 season on a winning team is that he is set for free agency. With Delpit's health unknown, the Browns would be left with rookie Richard LeCounte III (who has looked good against backups in preseason) or Sheldrick Redwine to be the team's second safety. It could be worse, Andrew Sendejo is still available in free agency.

1

1