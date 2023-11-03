Brownfield's Kate Hesse, Lubbock Christian's Luke Lee voted A-J athletes of the week

Kate Hesse, Fr., Brownfield

The newcomer wasted no time in making a name for herself. Freshman Kate Hesse of Brownfield finished 14th in the Region I-3A meet to qualify for the state cross country meet in her first try. She received 44,232 votes, 47.69% of the total, to be named female athlete of the week.

Luke Lee, Sr., Lubbock Christian

Senior Luke Lee did a bit of everything against Temple Christian. He threw for 265 yards and five TDs and added 105 yards and two scores on the ground. Lee garnered 11,794 votes, 45.49% of the total, to be named male athlete of the week.

Lubbock Christian defensive back Luke Lee (4) reacts after a missed interception against Kermit, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Lena Stephens Field at Lubbock Christian High School.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Brownfield's Hesse, Lubbock Christian's Lee voted A-J athletes of the week