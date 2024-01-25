49ers rookie Brown working hard to regain role after playoff benching originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — Even though rookie safety Ji’Ayir Brown was cleared to play and suited up for the 49ers' divisional playoff round win over the Green Bay Packers, he was not on the field for a single defensive or special-teams snap.

“The plan was to work me in, but it never happened,” Brown told NBC Sports Bay Area on Wednesday.

Brown's disappointment was evident, but there also was a sense of hope that resuming his role alongside veteran counterpart Tashaun Gipson would happen sooner than later. Brown confirmed that he was 100 percent healthy in preparation for the game after being sidelined with a knee injury since Week 16.

After the game, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan pointed to Brown’s lack of experience for the decision to start veteran Logan Ryan in his place. Shanahan indicated on Wednesday that Brown could be part of the game plan for Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

“Yeah, there's a chance,” Shanahan said. “I thought he ended the week real well and I expect him to be that much better this week because of it.”

Brown is keeping an open mind about the situation, while not being shy about expressing his opinion.

“I got a pretty good understanding what was going on,” Brown said. “I’m all for the team. What Kyle thinks is best, I’m going with it. Whether I agree with it or not, I understand it. Me personally, I didn’t agree with it, but I understand it. I understood Kyle and I understand the mission of this team.

“As long as we can get the win, and however I can help the team out, I’m all good with it.”

Brown’s maturity is one of the qualities that drew both Shanahan and defensive coordinator Steve Wilks to the defensive back leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft. It even influenced them to trade up and select Brown with the No. 87 pick.

While the Penn State product will do whatever he can to prove he’s ready for his playoff debut, Brown is being rational and diplomatic about the situation.

“There’s always a why for the reason and a reason for the why,” Brown shared. “It’s not personal, nothing is personal. Whether you can feel that in your own chest or not there’s nothing personal in this league, it’s all about the win.”

Brown clearly wants a chance to play a role in Sunday's game and is working diligently all week to make it happen.

