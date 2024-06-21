Brown wins at GO Junior Golf event

Beaver Dam’s Matthew Brown fired a 3-under-par 68 to win the Boys 16-18 Championship division of the HUB International/Chick-Fil-A of Hopkinsville & Owensboro GO Junior Golf Series event on Thursday at Ben Hawes Golf Course.

Other boys division winners included Madisonville’s Jake Witherspoon (74, 13-15 Championship), Reynolds Station’s Logan Morris (44, 13-15, 9 holes), Richland’s Landon Harris (43, 11-12), Madisonville’s Scott Ralston (GO-record 20, 9-10, 6 holes) and Madisonville’s Jaxon Crook (12, 8-under, 3 holes).

Owensboro’s Baylie Billingsley shot 85 to win the Girls 16-18 Championship division.

Other girls division victors were Owensboro’s Briley Billingsley (88, 13-15 Championship), Columbia’s Ashley Loy (47, 13-15, 9 holes), Hoptown’s Ella Perry (46, 11-12), Central City’s Ainsley Morris (28, 9-10, 6 holes) and Clarkson’s Adley Cox (18, 8-under, 3 holes).

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

PRINCETON 2, OWENSBORO 1

Easton Blandford and Logen Thomas each had two hits as the Post 9 Bombers fell in Princeton.

Talan Cartwright drove in Joshua Mayes for the Bombers’ lone run.