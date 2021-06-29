Brown wins bronze for Panthers

Jun. 29—Several local athletes took part in state championships over the weekend with one Hibriten athlete bringing home a medal at the state track and field championships.

Hibriten freshman Jada Brown placed third in the girls' long jump, earning a bronze medal with her leap of 17 feet, 4 inches Saturday at the 2A state track and field championships at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro. Brown also anchored the Panthers' two relay teams.

Hibriten's girls 4x100 relay team placed ninth. Emily Husson, Cady Ferguson, Jordan Schlageter and Brown ran the event in 52.97 seconds. The quartet also competed in the 4x200 relay, placing 11th in 1:54.69.

At the 4A championship, also held at N.C. A&T, South Caldwell's Anthony Baverso placed 11th in the boys' 800 meter run, completing the race in 2:00.28.

South Caldwell's Jaxsen Wilkerson finished eighth in the boys' long jump with a leap of 42 feet, 9.5 inches.

Wrestling

Caldwell County had five wrestlers advance to the individual state championship meet. Hibriten sent three wrestlers to the 2A championships at Wheatmore High School in Trinity, and South Caldwell had two at the 4A meet at Glenn High School in Kernersville.

At 120 pounds, Josiah Horner won his first-round match by a 15-3 major decision over Brooke Zax of Currituck. Horner was defeated in the quarterfinal round as Salisbury's Javon White took a win by pinfall at the 3:57 mark.

Horner's season ends with a record of 18-4.

Ross Watts won a 4-3 first-round decision at 132 over Ledford's Landon Cartrette. Watts was pinned by Central Academy's Hunter Ross in the quarterfinals, ending his season with 20 wins and two losses.

In Kernersville, South Caldwell 106-pounder Brighton Deal was pinned by New Bern's Paul Denioa in the first round of the 4A championships. Deal's season ends with a record of 21-7.

Cardinal Gibbons' Luke Kunath won by technical fall over South Caldwell's Jonah McBurney in the 120-pound class. McBurney's season ends with a mark of 23-5.