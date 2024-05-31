Brown wins Athlete of the Week

VILLA GROVE (WCIA) — Alex Brown is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Villa Grove softball player is leading the Blue Devils in the circle and at the plate, helping the team punch its first ticket to the Final Four and state tournament in Peoria. Brown is 13-5 pitching while also sporting a .422 batting average for VG, throwing a complete game in the sectional before coming back in Monday’s super-sectional once again going the distance. Now AlWood awaits in the Class 1A state semifinals on Friday.

“I’m super excited, I mean I know we’re going to do good the next couple of days so I’m pretty excited about that,” Brown said. “For us as a team we’re just going to try and play loose and know what we know what to do and not to get so uptight because I know our team plays well loose and to have fun.”

