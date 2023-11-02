Brown: We're living in college football's world. But someone needs to champion roundball

College basketball needs a czar. A commissioner. A chief executive officer. A leader. Hell, just a voice fed up enough to speak out for college basketball's best interests in a college football world.

While all the major changes in college sports, like conference realignment, are powered by football and for the betterment of football, someone needs to chart the course for roundball.

There’s just too big of a leadership void in the game.

College basketball used to be filled with giants.

Back in the day, there were so many stewards of the game like Georgetown’s legendary coach John Thompson that a singular voice wasn’t needed to steer the game.

But those voices like Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, North Carolina’s Roy Williams, Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim — are all gone.

The chances a Hall of Fame coach will be replaced by another Half of Fame coach — like when Rick Pitino took over after Denny Crum at Louisville — seem substantially slim the way things have trended.

Louisville coach Kenny Payne said his focus remains on his program and not college basketball's bigger issues.

Now many of the biggest brands in college basketball, the blue bloods and new bloods, have young coaches like U of L’s Kenny Payne, North Carolina’s Hubert Davis, Duke’s Jon Scheyer and Villanova’s Kyle Neptune.

They don’t carry the same sense of the greater good when their focus is just trying to be successful on the court first and foremost.

“I try to stay in my world and focus on my world because this is too hard to get sidetracked and caught up in the other stuff,” Payne said.

That’s quite different than having an already-established coach, like Pitino, who had the platform and the generational knowledge to speak on issues impacting the game. Coaches like that had weight whenever they chose to speak.

Kentucky’s John Calipari has the credentials to be a greater voice. And though he likes to talk about most of his bigger-picture ideas with the self-deprecating preface, “nobody listens to me,” he wields his influence from time to time.

Calipari was part of a contingent of SEC coaches and officials who went to Capitol Hill to lobby for NIL (name, image, likeness) legislation over the summer. But even Calipari is very selective about what causes he chooses to champion.

Kentucky’s John Calipari is selective about what causes he chooses to champion in college sports.

The NCAA’s decision to completely alter the way NIT bids are given out is the latest example of why basketball needs a spokesperson.

The NCAA will do away with automatic bids for conference champions who did not make the NCAA Tournament. Instead, they devised a plan to get more schools from major conferences involved.

The NIT will guarantee the top two teams according to the NET rankings from the ACC, Big East, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC that didn’t receive NCAA bids will get in the NIT and play host to a first-round game, regardless of their records.

The NCAA made this decision without asking for input from the National Association of Basketball Coaches despite it being a decision that could potentially be devastating for coaches and mid-majors and smaller schools that form the majority of Division I.

It’s yet another big move made at the behest, at the least, of broadcast partners — the entire tournament will be on ESPN platforms. It could also be a piecemeal attempt to appease the power conferences of the new world order — Big Ten and SEC — to slow the all-but-inevitable move of a separation from the NCAA.

Either way, it's not good for basketball. And it's time the new keepers of the game did something about it.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: NCAA sports: College basketball needs leader to support greater good