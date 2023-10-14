Brown, UMass have PSU's attention and respect

Oct. 14—For Don Brown, the numbers must not feel quite real.

A whopping 452.1 yards allowed on defense per game. A stunning 128th out of 130 teams in the nation against the run, and not much better (127th) in percentage of explosive plays allowed. Only North Texas allows more than the 39.4 points per game his team is so far this season.

However, in the second season of his second stint as the head coach at UMass, the facts don't seem to matter as much to Brown's opponents as his track record.

It's one Penn State knows well. One that, in ways, helped shape who the Nittany Lions are today.

Brown will come back to Happy Valley for the first time since 2019 when his Minutemen look to upend the No. 6 Nittany Lions at 3:30 p.m. at Beaver Stadium. Struggling again as they look to win multiple games in a season for the first time since 2018, the Minutemen have lost 45 of their last 49 games and will take on the Lions losers of six straight following a season-opening upset of New Mexico State.

"Obviously, we've been fighting our tails off to get back to that spot we were in back in New Mexico," Brown said. "The whole goal for us right now: Find a way to get the second win. Then, don't look back."

Getting it Saturday likely would be considered one of the biggest upsets in college football history, considering the Minutemen are at 41 1/2 -point underdog against a Nittany Lions team looking to bring an unbeaten record into Columbus for a top-10 battle with Ohio State on Oct. 21. But Penn State head coach James Franklin's respect for and history with Brown became an annual sidebar when his team would face Michigan during Brown's five seasons there as defensive coordinator from 2016 through 2020.

Michigan held the Nittany Lions under 30 points in four of five games with Brown's unorthodox schemes, and despite the slow start on that side of the ball, Franklin said he expects UMass will come up with ways to challenge a Nittany Lions offense that comes out of its bye week ranked 11th in the nation, averaging 40.6 points per game.

If it can, UMass owns an offense that kept it close in several games this season, including last week against MAC favorite Toledo. The Minutemen led at the half and were within a touchdown late in the third quarter before the Rockets took over. Quarterback Taisun Phommachanh, a Clemson transfer, threw for 272 yards and two touchdowns, while Rutgers transfer running back Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams (157 yards) and Arizona transfer receiver Anthony Simpson (140 yards) also scored.

"These guys have got our attention," Franklin said.

But Franklin understands the X-factor might be Brown, under whose tutelage he practically grew up in the coaching business.

They were the offensive and defensive coordinators under head coach Ralph Friedgen at Maryland in 2009 and 2010, Franklin then a young offensive coordinator and Brown coming off his first five-year run as the Minutemen's head coach. Franklin said he learned plenty working alongside the veteran defensive mind those two seasons, and some of it is still evident within Penn State's program today.

"He did such a marvelous job of getting his guys to buy into his system and play extremely hard and have a lot of confidence within the system ... as good as I've been around with that," Franklin said of Brown. "Also in terms of how we structure practice and how we build, making sure that the offense and defense is doing it in a way that allows both sides to kind of build a foundation and go from there.

"To be honest with you, a big part of how we do things here is based on some of the challenges that he presented as a defensive coordinator when I was a young offensive coordinator."

