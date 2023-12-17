Brown: UK basketball shows versatility in beating UNC without big game from Antonio Reeves

ATLANTA — Kentucky’s Antonio Reeves and his 18-point average on the season went into hiding Saturday against No. 9 North Carolina.

This time, it didn’t even matter for the No. 15 Wildcats. UK showed the balance needed for a team that could make a deep run come NCAA Tournament time in its 87-83 victory at the CBS Sports Classic at State Farm Arena.

Reeves had an average line, nine points on 2-for-9 shooting.

The contributions that made it OK for him to be contained came from everywhere.

While the Tar Heels needed huge games from RJ Davis, who had a game-high 27 points; and Cormac Ryan, who had 20; the Cats didn’t need a single dominant force scoring because it seemed everyone had a turn at a big shot at a needed time.

Kentucky forward Aaron Bradshaw celebrates during the first half. Bradshaw scored 12 points in the Wildcats' 87-83 victory against North Carolina on Saturday night in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

All nine players who logged time scored at least a point, led by 17 points from reserve Rob Dillingham. It also marked the first game this season in which eight players scored at least seven or more points.

But there will be a time that the senior, who returned to UK after contemplating staying in the NBA draft and if he wanted to return to Lexington at all last offseason, will be needed to come up big in one of Kentucky's big games.

Reeves also had his struggles in the Wildcats' other marquee game against a top-10 opponent.

His problem wasn’t scoring against Kansas; he did put up 24 points. But he took 25 shots to get there. That inefficiency mattered as he went 3 for 17 from behind the arc in a game they lost by five.

Reeves hasn’t forgotten how he left last season, going 1-for-15 shooting — including 1 for 10 from 3 — for five points as Kansas State eliminated the Cats in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

He wanted to be part of a team that helped erase those memories. And based on Saturday’s win, he is well on his way.

This column will be updated.

