Brown: UK basketball shows just how wide talent gap is between Cats, Kenny Payne's Cards

Truth is, No. 9 Kentucky needed to be a little bit off shooting and Louisville had to be nearly perfect in its execution Thursday night in the KFC Yum! Center to be able to pull off an upset.

Neither thing happened.

The Wildcats’ 95-76 victory before a crowd that skewed blue showed just how wide the gap is between the talent the Cardinals hoped they’d assemble when Kenny Payne took over as coach and the reality of who’s on the roster.

UK just had more dudes and looked very much the part of a top 10 team that’s not even close to being finished rising.

It’s an embarrassment of riches really as Kentucky could add another potential NBA draft pick to the mix as soon as – or at this point, if – the NCAA finally clears 7-foot-2 Croatian center Zvonimir Ivisic.

The Cats breezed to a win despite not getting much of a contribution from freshman guard D.J. Wagner, who was the central figure in the first big recruiting battle for Payne when he was hired in 2022.

As an assistant coach under Calipari, Payne won so many of those battles for high-profile recruits. Nike swooped in, signing a name, image and likeness deal with Wagner and UK won again. Payne certainly wasn’t helped by the cloud that still lingered over U of L with the Independent Accountability Resolution Process.

With his grandfather Milt Wagner looking on from the U of L bench, D.J. got two fouls and played just three minutes in the first half. He finished with just a bucket that he didn’t score until 54 seconds remained in the game.

As scrappy as the Cards played, Payne had no real answers or counters for the lineups UK coach John Calipari could put on the floor. When the Cats played with two bigs – mainly 7-foot-2 center Aaron Bradshaw and 6-foot-9 forward Tre Mitchell – they’d get a mismatch.

U of L often used 6-foot-5 guard Mike James on Mitchell. It led to Mitchell having his first double-double thanks to a season-high 12 rebounds to go with his 18 points.

This column will be updated.

