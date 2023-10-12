Brown: U of L will be much different in Kenny Payne Year 2. But how good will Cards be?

Louisville coach Kenny Payne alternated benches during Wednesday night’s Red-White scrimmage at the KFC Yum! Center, adding his input intermittently, but mostly content to watch while his assistant coaches directed each intra-squad team.

Payne seemed as curious as the rest of us to who would perform well and how they would handle playing under the lights in front of a crowd for the first time this season.

Louisville will be much different in year two under Payne. The question that many present on Wednesday wonder is, how much of a difference will it make?

With the Cardinals be NCAA Tournament good?

Competitive in the ACC good?

Or just better than last year good?

Those questions can’t really be answered until the games are played for the record. But some changes for the better appeared obvious from the scrimmage.

The offense will no longer be Let El (Ellis) Cook.

The Cards were near the bottom of all NCAA Division I schools in their percentage of assists per field goals made. U of L’s 41.8 percent was last among all major conference schools and 354th overall.

The teams combined for 23 assists on 42 made baskets and will share the ball much better if for no other reason than it has more scoring options that last year.

Guard Tre White, a 6-foot-7 USC transfer, scored a game-high xx points for the Red team. He can score in a variety of ways in the mid-range game and doesn’t need to be ball-dominant to do it.

Guard Skyy Clark, a 6-foot-3 transfer from Illinois, has a smoothness to his game and can finish at the rim.

Defensively the Cards should be better as well with the addition of 7-foot-1 freshman center Dennis Evans. He still needs development offensively, but he totaled five blocks and will be the rim protector they didn’t have last season.

