Brown: Tre Mitchell, Antonio Reeves could be key to March success for Kentucky basketball

TORONTO — Kentucky coach John Calipari huddled with graduate transfer Tre Mitchell, whose neck was draped with a gold medal from the GLOBL JAM, and asked how his hurt ankle felt.

“It feels good right now,” Mitchell replied. “But I’m still running on adrenaline.”

The same could be said of the Wildcats’ expectations following their performance representing USA Basketball in the event. The Cats were unbeaten and won by an average of 15 points in four games against international competition with rosters of players aged 23-and-under.

There’s good reason to believe UK will still perform at a high level even when the recency bias of the tournament is long gone, thanks to Mitchell and senior guard Antonio Reeves.

Six weeks ago, Mitchell was part of a veteran roster assembled by West Virginia coach Bob Huggins and Reeves hadn’t decided whether or not to return to UK after withdrawing his name from the NBA draft. Calipari was looking at a roster were two seldom-used sophomores, Adou Thiero and Ugonna Onyenso, were the most experienced players returning.

After one week at the GLOBL JAM, it’s easy to see why Mitchell and Reeves' presence is so important.

Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) and forward Tre Mitchell (4) celebrate with the 2023 GLOBL JAM trophy after defeating Canada in the men's gold-medal game at Mattamy Athletic Centre on July 16, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

“It helps a lot because they know the game more than we do,” freshman forward Justin Edwards said.

Experience matters in college basketball — more now than ever in the one-and-done era. The extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted as a COVID waiver and the introduction of name, image and likeness have made teams older — especially those that have made Final Four runs.

The past 10 national champions have had a combined total of just four freshmen in their respective starting lineups. Connecticut's Alex Karaban this past season was the first freshman that started on a title team since Virginia’s Kihei Clark in 2019.

Even with Reeves and Mitchell, UK is still going to field one of the youngest teams in Calipari's tenure. But the odds of going deep into March increase with them in the lineup.

It was not unusual to see the freshmen approach Reeves or Mitchell on the court at GLOBL JAM during a stop in play — instead of asking a coach — when they seemed unsure of what they were doing.

Kentucky forward Tre Mitchell (4) shoots the ball as Basketball Africa League Selects forward Emmanuel Okorafor (34) defends during the 2023 GLOBL JAM at Mattamy Athletic Centre on July 15, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Mitchell said he first wanted to let his play speak for him before he tried to establish himself as a leader at UK.

He’s been the new guy before, having left Massachusetts after two years to play at Texas. After a season with the Longhorns, he played at West Virginia last season. Mitchell was content to stay with the Mountaineers until he found himself back in the portal after Huggins’ forced resignation.

The 6-foot-9 forward led the team with 7.7 rebounds per game, was tied for second with 14.5 points and was third in assists with 4.5 per contest. He also was second behind Reeves in 3-point shooting makes (8) and percentage (44.4).

That got the players’ attention. Mitchell keeps it with sage advice.

“I’ve found that us as players respond the best when things make sense to us,” Mitchell said. “People understand things differently, so once I learned that, I feel like I can get across to anybody.”

Mitchell got Calipari’s attention, too. He played so well as a center in the absence of Onyenso and freshman Aaron Bradshaw that Calipari talked of keeping him at the 5 as a potential matchup problem for opponents.

Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) shoots against Canada forward Thomas Kennedy (54) during the first half of the men's gold-medal game during the 2023 GLOBL JAM at Mattamy Athletic Centre on July 16, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Reeves admittedly surprised himself with how well he played in the GLOBL JAM. He was named Most Valuable Player as he averaged 23 points per game and shot 54% from 3-point range. It almost seems silly now, looking back, that he hesitated to return to UK because he didn’t know where he’d fit in the rotation with a No. 1-ranked recruiting class full of guards coming in.

Calipari said, “What? You're the vet. What do you mean what's happening to you?” And with that reassurance, Reeves got a lot out of playing in Toronto too.

“I didn’t know what was going to happen when I stepped on that floor,” Reeves said. “The things I did gain were just confidence, being more of a vocal leader.”

The Cats gained a pair of bona fide leaders and all of a sudden the thought of playing deep into the NCAA tournament this season feels a lot more realistic than it did at the start of June.

