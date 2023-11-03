Brown: Rob Dillingham, not DJ Wagner, might be just what Kentucky basketball needs at PG

LEXINGTON — Kentucky freshman D.J. Wagner is an exceptional talent. He is virtually assured of being a first round NBA Draft pick next year, should he choose to turn pro.

As he showed Thursday night in the Wildcats’ 99-53 exhibition win over Kentucky State, he’s nearly unstoppable getting to the rim. He is able to finish with either hand. And don’t let him have the ball in the open floor. Short of fouling him, he is going to score.

Those are among the many things that D.J. Wagner is.

Here is one thing he is not:

A natural point guard.

Wagner is a combo guard who is much better suited playing off the ball than trying to run an offense — even in this age of positionless basketball.

UK freshman guard Rob Dillingham appears much more comfortable running point. Fortunately for Kentucky coach John Calipari, Dillingham has already expressed a willingness to come off the bench, so there will be no controversy.

Locker room harmony is good, but functionality on the floor is better.

Dillingham has that if you’re open he will find you kind of energy with the ball in his hands. He makes others better in a way that Wagner does not.

Willingham had six assists in 17 minutes of play. This after leading the team with five assists in their exhibition win over Georgetown last week.

Calipari likes Dillingham’s energy and he could end up bringing the Cats a considerable boost from off the bench.

The Cats better hope that does not come at the expense of the starting unit. It didn’t matter during their two exhibition games, and likely won’t in the season opener against New Mexico State on Monday.

But how will the offense flow when the competition ramps up?

Wagner bounced back from an off-night in his debut last week against Georgetown College, in which he had just four points and one assist in 27 minutes. Wagner finished with 12 points and seven assists against the Thoroughbreds.

The more promising sign from Wagner on Thursday was not his assist total. It was the pair of 3s he hit in the first half. Calipari told him last week that he needed to shoot it when open.

Wagner hesitated, before missing long on his first attempt. But when he had a pair of catch-and-shoot opportunities from virtually the same spot on the right elbow, he caught the ball in rhythm and knocked down the shot.

Wagner won’t be able to drive with the same efficiency as he did against Kentucky State against better teams. Opponents are going to play off him for the drive and dare him to shoot. The more confidence he has, the better off he’ll be.

This column will be updated.

