Brown returns to St Mirren on two-year deal

Jaden Brown says returning to St Mirren on a permanent deal gives him a "great opportunity to showcase what I'm all about".

The 25-year-old full-back has signed a two-year contract with the Paisley club after spending the second half of last season on loan from Lincoln City.

Brown's action was limited, playing just eight times for Stephen Robinson's side, but the Tottenham Hotspur academy product is hoping to "hit the ground running" this summer.

"I loved my time on loan here at the club last season," he said. "I didn't get as many games as I wanted, but it's important to be in and around good people and it was a successful group, qualifying for Europe."

St Mirren manager Robinson added: "I don't think people have seen the best of Jaden. He arrived here without a lot of game-time and towards the end of his loan we were really impressed with him.

"We had no direct competition for Scott Tanser at left-wing back so it was important we got that level of competition.

"Jaden can also play in numerous different positions further forward and on the right-hand side so he certainly strengthens our squad."