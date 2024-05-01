Brown plots strategic role path to develop talent

Fraser Brown says he wants to help shape rugby in Scotland for future generations and admits his biggest regret is not winning more trophies during his career.

Brown, 34, announced his retirement after 141 appearances for Glasgow and 61 Scotland caps.

The former Warriors hooker now aims to move into coaching before potentially pursuing a strategic role within the Scottish game.

“I’ve genuinely got a huge belief in the talent that's in Scotland,” Brown told the BBC Scotland Rugby Podcast.

“I don't think we've got it right yet. I'm not suggesting that any one person knows the secret formula to get everything ticking and falling in the right direction, but that's the type of route I would love to go.

“I love to deal with pathways and contracting, long-term planning in terms of player development.

“I’m really enjoying coaching at the minute, but definitely I'd love to progress past that and look at long-term planning, particularly from youth all the way through to professional sides.

“There's a lot of good and there's a lot of brilliant young players in our system. We just need to find the best way to help them develop and go on and achieve.”

BBC Scotland Rugby Podcast

Brown was part of the coaching set-up for Glasgow Warriors women’s team for their Celtic Challenge campaign and will take charge of Watsonians in the upcoming Super Series Sprint.

As the curtain comes down on his playing career, he admits missed opportunities to add to his one medal - Glasgow’s Pro12 triumph in 2015 - is a source of regret.

“We got to four finals, we only won one of them, and then there's the semi-finals where we didn't make it,” Brown said.

“Winning the league in 2015 will always be right up there at the top.

“The run to the (Pro14) final in 2019 was probably the most enjoyable nine months I've had in a Glasgow shirt.

“The rugby that we played, the players that were in the club at that time.

“There's been some world-class talents at Glasgow through my entire time, but the squad that we had there, the coaches we had were excellent, and it was just a really enjoyable place to be.

"Ultimately, not winning it will be one of those moments that I look back on and think, ‘what if’.

“So the big regret will be not winning more, because most people play professional sport to win, so I would like to have won more as a team.”

Related internet links