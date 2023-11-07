Brown: Nothing is going to come easy for Louisville basketball in Year 2 under Kenny Payne

It’s not supposed to be this hard. With Louisville basketball in Year 2 under coach Kenny Payne, nothing is going to come easy.

If that wasn’t clear from the Cardinals’ exhibition loss to Division II Kentucky Wesleyan last week, it should be after their 94-93 win over UMBC in the season opener.

For many major conference schools that tipped off Monday, they purposely lined up an opponent in order to notch a feel-good victory to start the season. The Cards will feel good about this one more because they very easily could have lost it.

The Retrievers, still best known for beating No. 1 seed Virginia as a 16 seed in the 2018 NCAA Tournament, were scheduled to be a win. They were picked to finish sixth in the America East Conference preseason poll.

Guard Skyy Clark brings Louisville within two points against UMBC in the second half Monday night. The Cardinals rallied for a 94-93 victory.

They returned only one player from last season and utilized the transfer portal to essentially bring in an entirely new team, signing 11 players. Yet they looked more cohesive, more consistently than the Cards.

Too many times in the first half, U of L players failed to match up on defense, either leaving a UMBC player wide open for a shot or forcing the rest of their defense scrambling in a rotation to compensate. It helped the Retrievers shoot 54% from the floor in the first half as they jumped to a 13-point lead.

Louisville's Tre White (22) and teammate Mike James celebrate as UMBC guard Dion Brown looks on in the second half Monday night.

The Cards trailed for 26 minutes of the game. But in all the flaws they showed in the opener, their effort stood out.

There was no sulking or head hanging while they fought to rally. Not even after they found themselves trailing again despite erasing a 48-40 halftime deficit with a 12-2 run to start the second half.

It’s pretty evident the Cards have more talent, individually speaking, than they did during last season’s debacle. But talented pieces not working together is still just a team in a pickup game.

That’s what Payne meant after the exhibition when his words were taken a bit out of context after he said they won’t beat anyone on talent alone.

U of L lost these kinds of one-possession games last season. So the Cards can't be that picky with winning one to start the season.

This column will be updated.

C.L. Brown column: We're living in college football's world. But someone needs to champion roundball

Reach sports columnist C.L. Brown at clbrown1@gannett.com, follow him on X at @CLBrownHoops and subscribe to his newsletter atprofile.courier-journal.com/newsletters/cl-browns-latest to make sure you never miss one of his columns.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville basketball: Nothing will come easy in Kenny Payne Year 2