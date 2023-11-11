Brown: It's not that Kentucky football is losing. Cats haven't competed against SEC's best

LEXINGTON — It’s OK to lose to the Alabamas and the Georgias of the world.

Kentucky’s done that plenty of times throughout the years. So have all of the other teams in the Southeastern Conference not up for consideration in that perennial power tier. These Wildcats were supposed to better than how they went about losing to the Crimson Tide.

The disappointment is that UK didn’t compete in its 49-21 defeat at Kroger Field. Kentucky’s developing a dubious consistency in that regard, given its 51-13 loss to Georgia last month.

Saturday’s game was all but over in the first quarter, when Alabama scored on each of its first three drives and got to the end zone quicker each time. The Tide marched 80-yards on 10 plays on its first possession, went 55 yards on four plays on the second, and then nearly scored on a fumble return. It made its third score a simple one-play, one-yard touchdown drive and a 21-0 UK deficit.

And all that came with five minutes still remaining in the quarter.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe became the first player in program history to have three rushing and three passing touchdowns in a game. He could have had more, but Bama coach Nick Saban graciously shut him down for nearly the entire fourth quarter.

Meanwhile UK needed to keep its starters in to dress up the score with a final touchdown. The Cats didn’t surpass 200 total yards of offense until their 75-yard drive midway through the fourth quarter that led to their second and final score.

There are myriad reasons why Alabama and Georgia have built-in advantages over Kentucky in football, beginning with in-state recruiting pipelines and tradition. But losing like this wasn’t just a matter of having the better talent on the field. It was bringing the fight to the field. And for too many times in these games, UK has been lacking.

