Brown: Nine teams can win the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Kentucky basketball isn't one of them

Head or heart?

That’s what most NCAA Tournament bracket picks come down to. Either a rational, well-reasoned opinion for why Juggernaut State is ripe for being upset. Or an emotional, sometimes mascot-driven, gut feeling to look past all of Cinderella Tech’s weaknesses to pick them to advance.

There’s no right or wrong way to do it. Even the most meticulously analyzed bracket can be blown apart before the second sessions of games begin Thursday.

They’re called bracket busters for a reason.

There’s probably not a team in the field of 68 that’s going to draw more head vs. heart battles than Kentucky. As the No. 3 seed in the South Region, the Wildcats have a favorable draw when weighing potential matchups and playing styles.

They’d likely be favored in every game short of the Final Four except for possibly meeting No. 1 seed Houston in the Elite Eight.

The heart wants to focus on the Cats having so much firepower on offense. They shoot the 3 as a team better than anyone else in the nation at 41.2%. Their roster has more future NBA draft picks than everyone else.

UK coach John Calipari has been telling everyone for some time now that they’re “built for March.” He sounds convincing to the heart by highlighting the games and situations in which they proved to be a complete team like in road wins at Tennessee and Auburn.

The head only has one argument to make: UK’s defense is atrocious.

KenPom.com ranks the Cats at 108 nationally in adjusted defense, which is the worst unit by far of Calipari’s tenure. The 2012-13 team ranked 88th, and last season’s team slid back to 68.

Compared with the tournament field, they rank 53rd defensively out of 68 teams. Alabama and Florida Atlantic are the only single-digit seeds with a worse defensive ranking.

That porous ranking played out in real time during Kentucky’s quarterfinal loss to Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament. And UK has shown that side enough, even in wins, making it illogical to think the Cats can all of a sudden get better defensively.

Even Big Blue Nation's favorite rapper Drake, who pulled UK guard Rob Dillingham on stage at a show in Lexington this month, might be going with logic in this region. Drake was spotted at the Cougars' Selection Show party on Sunday in Houston.

With all the back-and-forth thinking between head and heart picks, I’m here to help you avoid all of the clutter when it comes to picking a champion.

There are only nine teams that fit the criteria of a national championship team.

So no matter what upsets you pick in the early rounds — at least one No. 4 seed losing in the first round in 14 of the last 15 tournaments. Or at least one double-digit seed has reached the Sweet 16 in each of the last 15 tournaments; make sure the final team in the bracket is one of these nine:

UConn, Houston, Purdue, North Carolina, Marquette, Arizona, Tennessee, Creighton and Auburn. That’s it. That’s the list.

Since 2004, every team that has won the national title entered the tournament ranked in the top 25 nationally in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.com.

Now there’s always a team that breaks the mold. Until UConn won the 2014 title, no team this century had won with an offense outside of the top 20. The Huskies ranked 39th that season.

The heart believes in exceptions. UK will have to be one in order to capture its first title since 2012; otherwise, there's no way for the head to justify it.

