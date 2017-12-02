Brown misses Steelers practice with toe injury

Antonio Brown missed the Pittsburgh Steelers' Friday practice with a toe injury, the team announced.

Brown was not listed on the injury report on Thursday, the first day this week the Steelers were required to submit one.

Fortunately for the Steelers, they are playing the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday so Brown has time to recover, but if he is unable to practice on Saturday it will be a greater indicator of how serious the injury is.

Brown currently leads the NFL in receptions (80) and receiving yards (1,195). He is tied for second with eight receiving touchdowns.

Linebacker Ryan Shazier has not practiced this week while safety Mike Mitchell did not practice Thursday or Friday.