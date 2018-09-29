Brown has a message for his doubters: Watch the tape

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown had a few words for those who think he is off his game.

The Steelers star repeatedly said "watch the tape" to reporters who questioned his modest start on Friday, according to ESPN.

Brown has caught 24 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns through three games this season.

The six-time Pro Bowl player bounced back from a dramatic week two with a touchdown in Pittsburgh's 30-27 win against Tampa Bay, and is second only behind JuJu Smith-Schuster in yards (356) and receptions (27) for the Steelers.

Across the league, Brown sits third in the NFL with 42 targets and says the numbers speak for themselves.

"My statistics are already there," Brown said. "I've already done everything from a statistical point. Obviously, it's out of my control. I can't throw it to myself. But what's important is we continue to win. I'm getting a lot of respect out there. Guys are doubling me, tripling me. But what's new?

"We've got to continue to win. Winning is most important. Obviously I think I'm the top-rated receiver from [the] 2010 [draft] who's in the league. It's all about winning at this point."

The Steelers picked up their first win against the Buccaneers last week, and face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

"It's all about winning a championship, getting in the Hall of Fame," Brown said. "It's bigger than me. Bigger than stats. I'm trying to do something special. As long as we continue to win, the number will add up themselves. I'm still doing my job, regardless of if the ball is coming. I'm still running full speed, being a professional. Just gotta continue to do what's right."