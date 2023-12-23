Brown men's basketball falls way behind against Siena but roars back; Who led the charge?

PROVIDENCE — There’s a lot to be said for the brand of resilience the Brown men's basketball team showed on Friday afternoon.

The Bears held the lead for just 1:15 against Siena. They trailed by 18 points early in the second half. It seemed an early lump of coal from Santa was in the cards at Pizzitola Center.

That wasn’t the feeling in the home huddle. Brown persevered. Kino Lilly Jr. was personally rewarded after what started out as a miserable shooting day, and his teammates were the prime beneficiaries against the Saints.

Kino Lilly Jr. scored a team-high 26 points against Siena on Friday, helping the Bears come back in the second half and win, 71-67.

More: Real college hoops passion on full display this week at the AMP in Providence

Lilly’s pair of 3-pointers and clutch free throws in the final 1:16 helped push the Bears over the top. Brown completed a satisfying comeback, 71-67, and headed into its Christmas holiday break feeling good.

“Really excited,” Brown coach Mike Martin said. “Really pleased. We have a lot to learn and a lot to improve upon, but it’s a good way to come back.”

Siena was cruising for the majority of the game. Sean Durugordon flashed his high-major pedigree and Michael Eley seemed to be sponsoring his own dunk contest on a couple of possessions. The Saints flew out to a 41-23 lead with 19:32 left and looked poised for an easy finish.

The Bears steadily clawed their way back by converting defensive energy plays into offensive rhythm. They finally jumped in front when Lilly stepped back on the right wing and nailed a 3-pointer with 35.6 seconds left. That gave Brown a 66-64 edge, and the hosts never trailed again.

Brown's Kalu Anya calls out a play against Siena on Friday at the Pizzitola Center.

“You can control your effort,” Brown forward Kalu Anya said. “You can control how hard you’re going. I just feel like we made an emphasis on that today.”

Nana Owusu-Anane's steal off an inbounds pass and Lilly's pair of conversions at the line iced it with 13.3 seconds left. The Bears held Siena to just 31.1% shooting in the second half and shut off what had been a potent perimeter attack early. Brown won for the second time in three games after just two victories in its first 10.

More: Earl Timberlake and Bryant basketball give 700 schoolchildren plenty of reasons to cheer

Brown's Aaron Cooley drives against Siena on Friday at Pizzitola Center. Cooley scored 11 in the Bears' comeback win.

"So happy for our players," Martin said. "Give them so much credit for how they responded in the second half."

Lilly missed his first 10 shots from deep before finally breaking the ice. His jumper from the left wing off a quick pass from Kimo Ferrari made it a 64-63 game, a bucket set up by a Malachi Ndur blocked shot. Lilly didn’t hesitate to fire again on the next possession, finishing with all but two of his game-high 26 points in the second half.

“The first one off the pass from Kimo was relief,” Lilly said. “Finally. The second one was excitement.”

The Bears chipped away at their deficit by continuing to generate quality looks at the basket over the final 20 minutes. They were just 6-for-22 from inside the arc in the first half — that improved to 16-for-26 in the second. Anya added 17 points and eight rebounds while Aaron Cooley made it three in double figures with 11 points.

“That didn’t impact our defense,” Martin said. “We ran great offense, we missed a wide-open shot — it didn’t impact our effort on the next possession. And it shouldn’t, but sometimes human nature kicks in.”

Brown's bench cheers as Aaron Cooley gets Brown within 2 points in second-half action on Friday at Pizzitola Center.

More: This was not the kind of history Rhode Island men's basketball was looking to make

Brown (4-9) last played on Dec. 10 in a loss at Providence, and it showed some early rust. The Bears didn’t manage a field goal through the opening 5:52, allowing the Saints (2-10) to pounce quickly. They matched a season-high in 3-point makes by halftime, going 7-for-12 from deep and racing to a 38-23 advantage.

“You have to give them a ton of credit for their plan and their energy to start,” Martin said. “Thrilled with how our players responded in a tough spot.”

Durugordon started his career at Missouri, transferred to Austin Peay and sat out the first 10 games of the season while awaiting a recent federal court ruling that offered immediate NCAA eligibility. Eley missed six games and all but two minutes of a matchup with Rider while recovering from an ankle injury. That duo powered Siena in this one, finishing with 24 and 22 points, respectively.

“Sometimes you’re going to have those days,” Martin said. “How many in and outs? How many back rims?

“It just didn’t seem like it was bouncing our way, but in the last four minutes we made it bounce our way.”

bkoch@providencejournal.com

On X: @BillKoch25

SIENA (67): Gribben 1-2 0-0 2, Emejuru 3-7 0-0 6, Durugordon 8-20 3-6 24, Eley 10-17 1-2 22, Tekin 2-9 1-2 7, Evbagharu 0-4 0-0 0, Ojo 1-2 0-0 3, Courtney 1-2 0-0 3, Smith 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-64 5-10 67. BROWN (71): Anya 7-11 3-8 17, Owusu-Anane 2-11 2-4 6, Kloman 0-1 0-0 0, Lilly 9-25 6-7 26, Cooley 4-11 3-4 11, Ferrari 2-5 1-2 6, Ndur 1-1 0-0 2, Erold 1-1 0-0 3, Lewis 0-1 0-0 0; totals 26-67 15-25 71.

Halftime — Siena 38-23. 3-point goals — Siena 10-26 (Durugordon 5-11, Tekin 2-6, Courtney 1-2, Ojo 1-2, Eley 1-4, Evbagharu 0-1), Brown 4-19 (Lilly 2-12, Erold 1-1, Ferrari 1-3, Cooley 0-1, Owusu-Anane 0-2). Fouled out — Gribben. Rebounds — Siena 39 (Durugordon 9), Brown 38 (Owusu-Anane 12). Assists — Siena 18 (Tekin 7), Brown 10 (Lilly 5). Total fouls — Siena 22, Brown 15. Records — Siena 2-10, Brown 4-9. A — 611 (2,800).

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Kino Lilly Jr. scores a game-high 26 points to lead the Bears' rally