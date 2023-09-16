Brown: Louisville vs. Indiana series will end early but is what college football should be about

INDIANAPOLIS — Louisville’s series with Indiana will end, really before it got a chance to begin, after the Cardinals’ 21-14 win Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. And that’s a shame because these are the kind of regional games that helped make college football special.

The Cards looked dominant in the first half, jumping to a 21-0 lead and scoring on all of their full possessions with the exception of a missed 38-yard field goal on their first drive.

There was little reason to believe they would need a goal line stand at the 1-yard line to help secure the win. But IU controlled the second half, starting with an onside kick that led to its first score.

The Hoosiers shut out U of L in the second half and limited the Cards to 120 yards in total offense.

The game came down to fourth and goal from the 1 when IU running back Josh Henderson was stuffed by TJ Quinn with 4:38 remaining. The Cards were able to run out the rest of the clock and leave with the win.

There are too many reasons why games like this make sense.

Louisville running back Jawhar Jordan runs past Indiana linebacker Lanell Carr Jr. for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Indianapolis.

The coaches recruit some of the same territory. The players are familiar with each other. The game is accessible for fans of both schools to attend.

After the win, U of L players circled the stands and gave high-fives to their fans — the same way they do at home games — who made the trip up Interstate 65 to attend.

Of course, all regional matchups don’t necessarily produce compelling games every meeting. But when they hit like Saturday’s game? They slowly turn into rivalries that didn’t previously exist.

They are an event that can galvanize a fan base and become one that’s circled on the schedule every year during the offseason, when people are longing for football to return.

IU and Louisville had a chance to establish that.

Yet more and more, these are the kind of games that athletic directors and coaches — not to mention broadcasters — are all to willing to cast to the side.

The Hoosiers are reportedly backing out of the contract that called for two more games to be played in order to line up a Football Championship Subdivision opponent.

I understand why they’re doing it. With the Big Ten playing a nine-game conference schedule, it makes lining up winnable nonconference games that much more important for a school like IU.

They need to come as close as they can to ensuring three wins toward bowl eligibility.

The same could eventually be true for Kentucky, which would put the Governor’s Cup game in jeopardy, when the Southeastern Conference inevitably moves to nine conference games as well.

Despite the close vicinity between Louisville and Bloomington, Saturday’s game was just the third time in history that the Cards and Hoosiers have played in football. The last meeting was back in 1986.

Now with IU canceling the series, it may take another 37 years before they play again. That just doesn't make sense.

This column will be updated.

Reach sports columnist C.L. Brown at clbrown1@gannett.com, follow him on X at @CLBrownHoops and subscribe to his newsletter at profile.courier-journal.com/newsletters/cl-browns-latest to make sure you never miss one of his columns.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville vs Indiana football game: We need more matchups like this