Brown: Louisville football's next big opponent isn't Pitt — it's how team handles success

How Louisville coach Jeff Brohm manages this part of the season — the adulation and attention that has come with Saturday's 33-20 win over then-No. 11 Notre Dame — will have everything to do with how the rest of the season plays out.

Success can be volatile when it's not handled correctly. The Cardinals aren't falling for that trap.

They have taken on Brohm's no-nonsense personality.

While Brohm admitted during his Monday news conference that beating Notre Dame made him smile a little longer, he didn't crack a smile at all.

That's why Brohm hardly sounded like a coach who was concerned about his team mishandling prosperity.

The Cardinals' confidence comes from the work they’ve put in and the trust the game plan will put them in a position to win games. They don’t have any “star” egos to coddle. They really don’t have a collective swagger to rein back in.

“His intensity and his competitiveness really spreads throughout our locker room,” tight ends coach Ryan Wallace said. “You can see our guys, the more they’ve been around, the more the season is going along, they’re starting to feed off that and they’re starting to reflect the personality that coach carries.”

The mix of an unblemished record and an attention-grabbing win over Notre Dame vaulted the Cardinals to No. 15 in the US LBM Coaches poll (and No. 14 in the AP Top 25) and presents a dangerous elixir for them to digest.

No one on the Cardinals' current roster was part of the program the last time — September of 2017 — it was ranked this high. And the praise continues to be free flowing. If they stop to listen and believe they're better than they are, their wings will get burned quickly and the Cards’ season will crash back into anonymity.

“We’ve got to get back to reality and get back to work and understand that if we don’t put the work in, we’re not going to win,” Brohm said. “That’s just how it works. If we don’t understand that, it’ll bite us in the rear.”

Brohm knows that scenario well from his tenure at Purdue. In 2018, the Boilermakers beat No. 2 Ohio State, then lost the next week at Michigan State. In 2021, they won at No. 2 Iowa, only to lose at home to Wisconsin. They also beat No. 5 Michigan State that season, but lost to No. 6 Ohio State the next week.

Louisville players referenced their ‘24-hour rule’ to limit the celebrating after beating the Irish. They’d mention a ‘one-game season’ as to why they’re not overlooking their next game against a struggling Pitt Panthers squad.

Fans, their classmates, even their own family members don’t adhere to those same rules. The excitement has only been growing since the jubilant crowd rushed the field at L&N Stadium and stayed in the parking lots well after the game was done.

It’s led to re-living Saturday’s win over the Irish as well as speculation on how the rest of the season will turn out, including finishing the regular season undefeated.

Defensive end Ashton Gillotte said he’s tried to shield himself from all of the hype, in part, by staying off social media.

“Honestly, it’s kind of like something you got to tune out,” Gillotte said.

U of L stays in tune to how they’ve won the games. As Brohm is quick to point out, three of their wins came down to the wire.

Georgia Tech, Indiana and N.C. State all came down to the Cards needing to make plays late in the fourth quarter in order to win. Nothing has come easy for U of L, which is why the accoutrements of success haven’t spoiled them.

“Luckily for us, we talk about it all the time, so it's not like we're just going to first bring it up this week,” Brohm said. “We always believe in a one-game season. I know from a public relations standpoint, that's boring, but it's the reality.”

