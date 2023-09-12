Brown: Louisville football can help ACC rewrite national narrative in 'prove it' weekend

If the Atlantic Coast Conference had a nonconference showing against Power Five schools like the Southeastern Conference has had this season, the elbows from the top rope would be pounding the league’s reputation into submission.

So far, the ACC has won more of the kind of matchups between comparable teams that matter most. Louisville can help set the tone during a do-it-or-don’t-complain weekend coming up for the league, with a football schedule that pits ACC teams against other Power Five conferences in eight matchups.

The Cardinals (2-0) face Indiana (1-1) at noon Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

There are no true marquee games between ranked teams on the slate, which makes it all the more important. Six games this weekend are against Big Ten foes. The remaining two are against the SEC (Georgia Tech at Mississippi) and Big 12 (Pitt at West Virginia).

ACC teams are the opening-line favorite in five games — including essentially three road teams in U of L, Syracuse (at Purdue) and Pitt.

With six College Football Playoff appearances, Clemson has carried the mantle for the ACC the better part of the last decade. This weekend, it’s up to the rest of the league to prove it has developed depth by emerging with a winning record in these games.

“Everyone can see that there are a lot of good ACC football teams, certain teams that have really stood out playing at a high level for two weeks,” U of L coach Jeff Brohm said. “Of course you always want to represent your conference as well as you can. You play a Big Ten opponent, it’s important to try to win the game. We will prepare that way. I think our guys understand there’s a lot of work to be done.”

The almighty SEC has a 3-6 nonconference record against Power Five opponents, with wins that aren’t exactly season-defining. Auburn beat California, Mississippi State beat Arizona and Tennessee beat a hapless Virginia squad.

If Florida State’s 45-24 dismantling of LSU didn’t indicate the SEC is heading for a down year, Texas beating Alabama 34-24 in Tuscaloosa should do the trick.

The SEC can absorb a down year though, pitted against the many where it ruled college football. The ACC doesn’t have that luxury — nor should it, based off its recent history.

That’s why the league has to build off of wins like North Carolina’s 31-17 victory over South Carolina and Miami’s 48-33 beatdown as a home underdog of then-No. 23 Texas A&M.

The conference is off to a great start, Virginia notwithstanding, particularly because its biggest wins have come at the expense of the SEC. The ACC is 4-1 against the SEC and 4-3 overall against Power Five competition.

The ACC has to keep stacking wins, though, or it won’t change any opinions on how it is viewed nationally.

U of L could play a big part in redefining the league as a football conference, starting with Saturday’s game against IU and ending with regular season finale against Kentucky on Nov. 25.

But the big nonconference game sandwiched between those could be the type remembered for a generation.

Quasi-league member Notre Dame continued to run roughshod through the ACC, beating N.C. State this weekend 45-24 for its 29th straight regular-season win over team from the conference.

Some ACC team is going to have to snap that streak. U of L will have a chance to at home on Oct. 7, although the Cards figure to be underdogs even if they manage to avoid a loss between now and then.

That’s too far into the future to consider. For now, the league can show it can run with the best that Power Five leagues have to offer by stacking up more wins this weekend.

It’s time the ACC return an elbow right to the chin of the other Power Five leagues to send a message that this season will be different.

Reach sports columnist C.L. Brown at clbrown1@gannett.com, follow him on Twitter at @CLBrownHoops and subscribe to his newsletter at profile.courier-journal.com/newsletters/cl-browns-latest to make sure you never miss one of his column.

First look: Louisville vs. Indiana football game: Story lines, key players, odds and more

Quick recap: Louisville football is 2-0. With Indiana up next, here's what we learned vs. Murray State

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville can help ACC change college football narrative in Week 3