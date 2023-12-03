Brown: Louisville football failed to seize moment by failing to seize key moments vs. FSU

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Louisville failed to seize the moment in Saturday’s 16-6 loss to Florida State in the ACC championship game by failing to seize the moments.

The opportunities were there.

But far too many times, the Cardinals didn’t come up with the plays that change momentum and win tight games.

This was different than the five wins U of L tallied in one-score games because of the stakes involved and the opponent it played.

The Seminoles’ defense was tasked with carrying the weight of their College Football Playoff hopes while the team was down to their third string quarterback. And the Noles showed off a championship-caliber effort that made it clear early on Louisville would not have many scoring windows to take advantage of.

When the Cards look back at the loss, they’ll be left wondering 'what if' from a number of plays they didn’t make.

The most obvious came after the Cards took over at the FSU 12, trailing 10-6 early in the fourth quarter. They were set up to score when U of L’s Gilbert Frierson broke through the line and would have blocked a punt, which forced Ryan Fitzgerald to hold the ball and he was tackled.

U of L quarterback Jack Plummer threw an interception in the end zone, when his pass to Joey Gatewood was a bit behind him and Tatum Bethune came away with the pick.

Plummer had a rough game finishing 14-for-36 passing and was limited to a season-low 111 yards. When he wasn’t being pressured — FSU sacked him seven times — he wasn’t accurate. When he was accurate, the Cards were sabotaged in other ways.

Louisville had a chance to jump ahead early after both teams punted on their first three possessions. But on fourth-and-1 from the FSU 49, Plummer had tight end Jaedon King wide open in the flat on a play action roll out but his pass attempt was batted down by Kalen DeLoach.

The Cards took chances throwing down field early on, but on the second drive of the game, receiver Jimmy Calloway had a 35-yard pass slip off his fingertips. And on another first quarter possession, Plummer under threw receiver Chris Bell.

As well as the Cards defense played, it too can point to the plays it didn’t make.

On the Noles’ first scoring drive, center Maurice Smith snapped the ball when FSU quarterback Brock Glenn stepped toward the line from the shotgun formation to call an audible. The Cards got a bad bounce and Smith was able to recover his mistake leading to a field goal.

On back-to-back plays in the third quarter U of L should have come away with an interception. Linebacker Jaylin Alderman nearly corralled a deflected pass on one. And linebacker Ben Perry dropped a pick that went right through his hands and would have set up U of L at the FSU 40.

Those are the moments that make champions and Louisville let them slip away.

This column will be updated.

