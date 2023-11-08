Brown: Louisville football defense is one of program's most dominant in last three decades

Louisville’s defense doesn’t have any stars, and it’s almost better that the Cardinals don’t.

U of L is on pace to have one of the program's most dominant defenses in the last three decades. Louisville has held its last five opponents to fewer than 300 total yards of offense. It will try to make Virginia its sixth straight victim Thursday night.

The last time the Cards had a streak that long, they reached seven straight sub-300 performances during the 2013 season. That unit produced two NFL first-round picks in Calvin Pryor and Marcus Smith, and a third — Preston Brown — was taken in the third round.

Calvin Pryor was one of Louisville's two first-round NFL draft picks after the Cardinals defense delivered during the 2013 season. U of L's defense lacks star power this season, but the unit is among the nation's best.

U of L’s defense doesn’t have any player who ranks among the top 200 on the Big Board of Pro Football Focus' 2024 NFL draft prospects.

The Cards are just fine without a dominant player.

They rank second nationally behind only Michigan in the fewest number of opponent red-zone attempts with 15. They’re sixth nationally in opponent third-down conversions, allowing first downs 28.2% of the time.

They lead the ACC and are seventh nationally in run defense, giving up 88.8 yards per game. And they rank in the top 15 nationally in total defense and scoring defense.

Louisville is allowing 282.2 yards per game. If that stands for the remaining three games, it would mark only the third time in program history since 1990 that U of L kept opponents below 300 total yards per game.

The Cards defense hasn’t allowed a touchdown in three home games. They’ve been so dominant that they have made U of L coach Jeff Brohm’s coin flip strategy easier. He believes deferring to the second half is an advantage, especially when the defense can get a stop on an opponent’s first drive.

Louisville defensive end Ashton Gillotte is tied for the ACC lead with nine sacks this season.

Brohm called his defense the perfect mix of veterans and players with limited experience who were out to prove themselves.

“You want that on your defense, on your team,” Brohm said. "A lot of these guys are trying to make a name for themselves and help their unit perform at a high level.”

Make no mistake, they are well represented among ACC statistical leaders.

Defensive end Ashton Gillotte is tied for the lead with nine sacks. Linebacker TJ Quinn ranks 10th in tackles. Defensive backs Quincy Riley and Devin Neal are top 10 in passes defensed, and Neal is fourth in interceptions.

Now think of some of the defining plays the Cards have made on defense. It’s almost an entirely different set of names.

Defensive lineman Dez Tell came up with the strip-sack fumble against Georgia Tech just as the Yellow Jackets had entered the red zone and were poised to retake the lead in the fourth quarter.

Louisville linebacker TJ Quinn, holding the ball, has made his share of big plays this season.

Linebacker Stanquan Clark read the play on Indiana’s fourth-and-goal power sweep. He was the first to meet running back Josh Henderson as Quinn came to help finish him off, and the goal-line stand helped solidify the win over the Hoosiers.

Safety Cam Kelly, who didn’t even begin the season as a starter, intercepted N.C. State quarterback Brennan Armstrong in the end zone and later forced a fumble on a hit of Armstrong. Those two plays helped U of L turn around a game seemed headed for a road loss.

Having multiple playmakers on defense has allowed co-defensive coordinators Ron English and Mark Hagen to keep offenses off-balance with the way they scheme.

“That gives the coaches leeway to scheme up blitzes for different players and different packages because they know we can all make plays,” linebacker Ben Perry said.

Making plays without worrying who gets the credit for it is why the Cards defense continues to fly high.

Patience paying off for RB: Jawhar Jordan's path to stardom for Louisville football

Reach sports columnist C.L. Brown at clbrown1@gannett.com, follow him on X at @CLBrownHoops and subscribe to his newsletter at profile.courier-journal.com/newsletters/cl-browns-latest to make sure you never miss one of his columns.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville football defense one of program's most dominant in 30 years