Brown: Louisville, in close game against Texas, shows promise in Year 2 under Kenny Payne

NEW YORK — Louisville played the game fans have been waiting to see for a little more than a year from a Kenny Payne coached team.

The Cardinals showed growth. They showed promise. And in one trip to Madison Square Garden they potentially recharted the trajectory of Payne’s tenure.

If that’s a lot to expect from U of L’s 81-80 loss to No. 17 Texas on a last-second shot by Max Abmas, that’s how just how different the Cards looked and played against the Longhorns.

They scrapped, forcing a shot clock violation with 37 seconds left in the game, clinging to a 1-point lead.

They stayed engaged. The bench — players and coaches alike — stood up to encourage, clap and react on nearly every possession for most of the second half.

They played with confidence through 14 ties and 21 lead changes. And even when they didn’t execute properly, they had players individually talented enough to bail them out of a bad situation. None of those things could be said much of Louisville basketball during last season’s 4-28 struggle.

And those adjectives didn’t really characterize the Cards during their first three games of the season either.

They may have found something playing in the World’s Most Famous Arena.

An identity.

Louisville stayed attacking the paint. The Cards had 31 free throw attempts, which didn’t reach their season high, but was eight more than Texas attempted. Junior guard Ty-Laur Johnson was the most aggressive as 10 of his 14 points came from the free throw line.

U of L also outrebounded the Horns 38-37 including 13 offensive rebounds. The Cards rank 16th nationally in offensive rebounding percentage, according to KenPom.com.

Guard Skyy Clark, a transfer from Illinois, emerged as a big shot taker and maker. Twice in the final two minutes of the game, Clark delivered a 3-pointer that put Louisville ahead.

Forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, who had nine points and six rebounds in the first half, played like he can truly be the inside option Payne wants when he mentions getting paint touches on offense.

Now, Louisville will try to get this kind of play consistently, starting with Monday’s game against Indiana.

Even in a loss, it was the biggest win of Payne’s tenure.

