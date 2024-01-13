Brown: Louisville basketball's showing against N.C. State and at Miami are not an anomaly

Louisville’s last two games are not an anomaly.

The Cardinals didn’t follow their upset win at Miami on Wednesday with a victory against N.C. State on Saturday. The Wolfpack withstood U of L’s furious rally in the final two minutes to emerge with an 89-83 win.

But the way the Cards competed in both games indicates a turning point in the season.

Let’s be clear, it’s still going to be a tough schedule in the ACC playing many games they won’t be favored to win. They still have an extremely thin margin of error and can’t absorb the injuries and attrition other teams can withstand.

There’s no questioning the fight the team still has despite their struggles this season.

Nothing exemplifies this point like the last 2:18 of the game. The Pack led 83-69, fans in the KFC Yum! Center headed to the exit, when the Cards reeled off an 11-0 run to get within three points with 52 seconds left.

That no-quit attitude is going to be enough to win more games and keep them competitive.

This column will be updated.

