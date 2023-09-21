Brown: Louisville basketball's confidence-building nonconference slate comes with key risk

Louisville men’s basketball presented its full nonconference schedule last week, with three games against teams likely to be ranked in the preseason top 25. The remaining eight are winnable games that should help the Cardinals build confidence with a largely new roster.

But be forewarned — confidence could come at a cost.

If the Cards sweep their games against Texas and either Connecticut or Indiana in the Empire Classic along with their rivalry matchup against Kentucky, then they can expect to be an NCAA tournament team.

But if they don’t?

This isn’t the type of nonconference schedule that the tournament committee rewards if they, say, just win one of those marquee matchups, or lose them all. Even two victories could land U of L on the bubble, if those opponents don’t end up having good seasons in the months that follow.

The Cards could need some conference champions to emerge from the assortment of UMBC, Chattanooga, Coppin State, New Mexico State, Bellarmine, Arkansas State and Pepperdine — and they need DePaul to not be next to last in the Big East — to keep their strength of schedule from being a liability in March.

There really wasn’t a perfect alternative to piece together the nonconference schedule for U of L coach Kenny Payne. Had he gone the other way and loaded it up with a bunch of tougher challenges, the potential of losing would be greater. And this team, this program, cannot afford early losses.

Even with eight newcomers on the roster who had nothing to do with last year’s 4-28 season, they’d have to hear about it. Worse yet, they’d feel the palpable disappointment and judgmental stares from the fan base in the KFC Yum! Center.

They need wins. Lots of them. And the earlier the better, as Payne jells together all the new pieces into what he envisions for this team.

The problem could go beyond the nonconference schedule, too.

Traditionally, the Atlantic Coast Conference was great enough to overcome any losses or deficiencies from a rough nonconference slate. But the league hasn’t been great of late.

The ACC ranked seventh behind the Mountain West last season, according to Ken Pomeroy’s metrics. It hasn’t ranked in the top three in conference strength since the 2018-19 season, when Virginia won the national title and both Duke and North Carolina joined the Cavaliers as top seeds in the NCAA tournament.

Nonconference play alone does not determine whether a school is worthy of an at-large bid. But when the ACC doesn’t have an abundance of great teams, it doesn’t afford enough chances to pad a tournament resume.

In fact, U of L was one of the teams — along with Georgia Tech, Florida State and Notre Dame — that were so bad they dragged the conference down with them.

Clemson would have made the NCAA tournament last season, but its February loss to the Cards was likely what landed the Tigers in the “First Four Out” category by the committee.

Clemson had a soft nonconference schedule that was not saved by ACC play.

North Carolina joined the Tigers in the First Four Out for different reasons. The Tar Heels played five games against major conference schools last season before the bulk of ACC play in January. The two games they won — against Ohio State and Michigan — turned out to be two teams that underachieved, despite high preseason expectations.

UNC didn’t have any bad losses. But it didn’t have enough good wins in a league that didn’t offer a lot of chances to secure them.

The ACC looks as if it will be that way again this season, with Duke, Miami and UNC as possibly the only ranked teams in the preseason.

It’s a twofold challenge the Cards could possibly face to get back into the Big Dance. A weak nonconference schedule along with a down year in the ACC won’t add up to an NCAA bid.

Nothing would be worse for the Cards' confidence like spending another March sitting at home.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville basketball: Easy nonconference schedule comes with a cost