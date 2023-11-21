Brown: Louisville basketball can win with its young PGs but there will be growing pains

NEW YORK — Louisville guard Skyy Clark, instructed to hold for a final shot before halftime, initiated the play too early. His drive in the lane missed, and Indiana was off running with 10 seconds remaining.

Luckily for the Cardinals, IU’s C.J. Gunn turned it right back over with a bad pass that led to a Clark 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Such is life with young point guards. It can be exhausting and exhilarating within the span of a possession. The up and down nature will make for more games like Monday’s 74-66 loss to Indiana at Madison Square Garden.

Louisville has to endure the ‘what were you thinking’ plays, the drives that used to work in high school and other growing pains while relying on a pair of floor generals with limited experience to help elevate the program.

Louisville guard Skyy Clark dribbles the ball while being defended by Indiana guard Xavier Johnson during the second half an NCAA college basketball game in the Empire Classic tournament in New York, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023.

"Both teams that we played, they got more experienced, older players, so they've been in those type of games," said Clark, who scored a game-high 19 points, but shot just 5-for-15 from the floor. "So it's only something that we can learn from."

Freshman Ty-Laur Johnson made a similar first half mistake as Clark in their 81-80 loss to Texas on Sunday. Coach Kenny Payne held up one finger as Johnson got the ball with 26 seconds left, but instead of being patient, he immediately zipped a long pass to a small window for J.J. Traynor that was stolen.

Texas turned the mistake into a basket and the four-point swing mattered in a one-point game.

"I need them to grow," Payne said. "And in this game, the best players, the best teams, they make adjustments quicker."

Louisville Cardinals guard Ty-Laur Johnson (4) is guarded by Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) during the second half at Madison Square Garden.

Neither Clark nor Johnson was able to adjust when Indiana went zone for the first time this season. It turned the Cards passive on offense and they did not make a field goal for four minutes until Clark's layup with four seconds left after the outcome had been determined.

Clark, who transferred from Illinois, is technically a sophomore. But he only played 13 games last season for the Illini before he stopped playing and returned home to help his diabetic father return to good health.

With Monday’s game, that brings Clark’s total to just 18 games in his college career. For all intents, he’s still a freshman. That inexperience showed in the closing minutes when he had two turnovers and a forced 3-pointer during a stretch where the Hoosiers turned a three-point deficit into a five-point lead.

Payne is careful not to put too many restrictions on Clark and Johnson so he doesn't squash what makes them effective.

"You don't want to take things away from them and make them passive, you want them to understand," Payne said.

Johnson, who plays with all the energy of a young Russ Smith, was largely responsible for the Cards being in position to beat IU.

Trailing by nine, Johnson keyed a 13-3 run by staying aggressive with the ball.

Louisville guard Ty-Laur Johnson (4) looks to pass the ball while defended by Indiana center Kel'el Ware (1) during the second half an NCAA college basketball game in the Empire Classic tournament in New York, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023.

He recorded one of his four assists on a lob to Mike James for a dunk. He forced his way into the lane for another dish to Kaleb Glenn for a layup. When he drove the lane for his own basket, it gave the Cards a 50-49 lead.

"Ty-Laur gives us a spark every time he gets on the court," Glenn said. "He always does the right thing, he's always looking for his teammates."

The Cards played their best stretches when both Clark and Johnson were on the court together. Johnson was dealing with a groin issue and asked to come out of the game with 5:01 left. It was during the four-minute span he was sidelined that IU took the lead for good when a Clark turnover led to a layup from Xavier Johnson at 65-64.

Clark said even though they lost both games in the Empire Classic, he believes Louisville proved it can compete with "some of the top teams in the country."

"We only have so much more to grow and by the time we get nearer to ACC play or end of the year, those things will be fixed," Clark said.

That fix can't come fast enough for Louisville.

The Cards’ tandem showed during their two games in New York that they have made progress. But there’s still more they have to learn to close out games.

Cards go 0-2 in NY: U of L stumbles down the stretch at Empire Classic, falls to Indiana

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville basketball: PGs Skyy Clark, Ty-Laur Johnson key for Cards