Brown: Louisville basketball needs to turn to Ty-Laur Johnson to jump-start its season

Louisville freshman guard Ty-Laur Johnson played just three minutes in the first half of Wednesday’s game against Bellarmine, and the Cardinals scored a season-low 22 points in the first 20 minutes.

See the connection?

It’s time to put the ball in the hands of the Brooklyn, New York, native and place his name into the starting lineup. The Cards are at their best when he’s on the floor — flaws and all.

Johnson, who is listed at 6 feet, but realistically, that seems a bit generous, is all heart, all speed, all energy. When the Knights jumped to a seven-point lead early in the second half, the Cards sorely needed a boost of some adrenaline that Johnson provided.

When he entered in the second half trailing by four, he helped power a 19-3 run that put the Cards ahead by nine and in the lead for good before holding hold off a late rally for a 73-68 victory.

He’s been dealing with a groin injury suffered against Indiana. It forced him to take himself out of that game during the closing minutes, and U of L went from winning to losing as it couldn’t solve the Hoosiers’ zone without him on the court.

Once he entered in the second half against the Knights, he was too important to leave the floor.

Johnson’s stat line was fairly modest, with eight points and five assists, but it’s his presence in the lineup that matters most. The ball moves better when Johnson is playing. Louisville had just four assists in the first half on nine made baskets. With Johnson in the game, they had eight assists on 14 baskets in the second half.

Johnson running point allows for sophomore guard Skyy Clark to play off the ball, and he’s been more effective in that role. Clark had five points and four turnovers in the first half as the Cards' primary ballhandler. Playing beside Johnson in the second half, he scored 16 of his game-high 21 points and didn’t have any more turnovers.

Johnson has excelled in his role coming off the bench to give the Cards energy. But they’re not always going to be able to rally back as the competition gets tougher. It’s important to get off to a fast start, and no one on this roster can do that better than Johnson.

