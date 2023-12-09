Brown: Loss at DePaul was collection of things Louisville basketball continues to do poorly

CHICAGO — Anyone who has watched Louisville this season has seen it before. And those who haven’t can just replay the Cardinals’ 75-68 loss to DePaul on Saturday at Wintrust Arena.

It was a collection of the weaknesses and bad habits — both big and small — that have plagued this season.

Let’s start with a big one.

The Cards haven’t figured out how to consistently attack a zone defense. Indiana used it to effectively hand U of L a loss last month. DePaul’s reliance on it in the first half played a large role in determining the outcome.

The Blue Demons broke a tie and led, 23-20, in the first half when they zoned up the remaining five minutes. Louisville shot 1 of 7 against it as DePaul took the lead for good during that stretch.

It wasn’t just missing good looks, either. The Cards didn’t attack the sweet spot in the middle. With Brandon Huntley-Hatfield sitting with two fouls, they didn’t have a threat to throw to on the low post. And with JJ Traynor missing the game with an undisclosed injury, they were without their best 3-point shooter percentage-wise.

Of the six first-half turnovers U of L committed, three came during the last two minutes of facing the zone.

It all added up to DePaul building a 14-point lead, thanks to going zone.

Holding the ball for one shot before the half has been a recurring problem for the Cards, and it showed up again against DePaul. This time, it was Tre White with the ball, initiating a drive too soon.

White’s shot with four seconds left was blocked, and DePaul’s Jeremiah Oden took the ball the length of the court for a layup at the buzzer.

White struggled to find a groove offensively, which led early on for him to take some uncharacteristic shots.

At one point, U of L coach Kenny Payne benched him in the first half, and as White walked past him, he yelled out, “You’re forcing.” Because of his last-second miscue, White did not start the second half, either.

The sophomore, who is second on the team averaging 14.3 points, was held to single digits for the first time this season, finishing with seven points on 3-for-13 shooting.

This column will be updated.

