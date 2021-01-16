Brown leads Georgia Southern past Troy 67-64 in OT

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) -- Kamari Brown posted 12 points as Georgia Southern narrowly beat Troy 67-64 in overtime on Friday night.

Zack Bryant had 12 points for Georgia Southern (8-6, 2-3 Sun Belt Conference).

Kam Woods scored a season-high 23 points for the Trojans (6-6, 1-2). Khalyl Waters added 12 points and nine rebounds. Zay Williams had 11 points and nine rebounds.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com