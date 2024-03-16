Brown: Kentucky basketball shows how dangerous it can be at SEC Tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Dangerous.

It’s become the adjective of choice by analysts, opposing coaches and fans to describe Kentucky basketball as an NCAA Tournament team.

The talent. The depth. The future NBA draft picks.

The offensive outburst that, at times this season, has seemed unstoppable.

As the Wildcats found out in Friday’s 97-87 loss to Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals, dangerous cuts both ways.

Kentucky trailed for all but 41 seconds of the game; its only lead came at 16-15 in the first half. The Cats’ offensive numbers looked like a team that won the game: They shot 50% from the field; had 21 assists on 30 made baskets; and they shot 40% from 3-point range.

Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV eludes Wildcats guard Reed Sheppard (15) and guard Justin Edwards on Friday night.

“We just got to guard better; 87 points is enough to win most basketball games,” UK coach John Calipari said, “unless they score 97.”

The Cats continue to live dangerously on defense.

They awakened an A&M team that’s ranked near the bottom of the SEC in most offensive categories. The Aggies only scored more than 80 points in a game three other times — and two of those were against Ole Miss — but easily surpassed it in both games against UK. The Cats lost, 97-92, in overtime in College Station on Jan. 13.

A&M shot 27.7% from 3-point range over the course of the season, which ranks 360th in Division I. There are only 362 teams in Division I. Yet, again for the second time against UK, they lit it up — connecting on 42% of their shots from behind the arc.

A&M had eight in the first half and finished shooting 11 for 26. In the first meeting, UK allowed them to make 15 of 39 attempts.

Kentucky was able to hold the Aggies a smidge under their nation-leading offensive rebounding percentage. But even though the Cats gave up only 13 offensive boards — they allowed 25 in the regular-season meeting — A&M converted those second chances into 26 points.

“When we lose games, it’s the same thing every time,” said UK guard Rob Dillingham, who scored a team-high 27 points. “Offensive rebounds, defense, fouls, foul trouble — it’s only a certain amount of things that beat us.”

Calipari said he told his team how difficult the first game is in tournament play. The only redeeming factor from the loss was hoping the youthful Cats understand just how focused they need to be in every game in the postseason. If they do that, communication won't be the problem it was against the Aggies.

They've been practicing zone and have improved playing it a bit, so Calipari felt comfortable using it in the second half when they couldn’t stop the Aggies' penetration.

It worked until it didn’t as UK forward Adou Thiero subbed in and was part of a communication breakdown that left him out of position twice as the Aggies made two of their three second-half 3-pointers.

For the second time this season, Kentucky couldn’t stop A&M guards Wade Taylor IV and Tyrece Radford. Taylor scored a game-high 32 points and Radford added 23 on Friday. The pair combined to score 59 points in the first meeting.

Calipari tried a full-court press when their deficit reached 16 to try to force turnovers. The press sped them up, but the Aggies had only six turnovers and were able to consistently finish at the rim including some tough shots.

Heading into the NCAA Tournament, where the next loss means the season is over, Kentucky takes with it a knack for making bad offensive teams look good.

“We have shown that we can guard the best teams in the country,” Calipari said. “We have shown that you can score a hundred on us.”

That’s dangerous, indeed.

