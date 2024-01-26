Brown: Kentucky basketball needs to learn to win ugly or NCAA Tournament will end early

There’s beauty in the way Kentucky plays offense. The way it runs the floor. The way it shoots the 3. The way it shares the ball.

It's beautiful.

Staying fixated on that is what got Narcissus in trouble though.

The Wildcats’ second straight road loss serves as a reminder that they need to learn to play, or at least win, ugly to prepare for the rigors of March and the NCAA Tournament.

The path to Phoenix and the Final Four will undoubtedly include a game — or multiple — where they are forced to do so. After losing 79-62 at South Carolina, there’s real reason to question if UK can be disciplined enough when it's not able to play its game.

Through 18 games, this team ranks among the best of UK's John Calipari era in many offensive categories. It averages more points, has dished out more assists and is top three in field goal percentage and 3-point field goal percentage compared to other teams during Calipari's 15-year tenure in Lexington.

In some respects, it's similar to Calipari's first UK team in 2009-10 that had title aspirations until it met a West Virginia team and a 1-3-1 zone that forced the Cats out of their comfort zone and ended their season short of the Final Four.

That's why the South Carolina loss was alarming. There will be more teams like the Gamecocks in the postseason that feature a grown-man lineup of four-year juniors and fifth-year seniors playing for their second or third school.

Teams that won’t be impressed by the athleticism and number of future NBA players that pack the Cats' roster.

There will be more games like Tuesday night where UK is nullified from the 3-point line and it has to figure out a way to generate baskets.

Games where running isolation plays for D.J. Wagner or Rob Dillingham isn’t going to deliver the Cats from defeat.

Calipari’s challenge will be to win a game when it can’t get out and run the floor. When the pace is slowed by an opponent that uses every bit of the shot clock. When the game is going to be played in the 60s or 70s.

The Cats only know one way right now. The flashy way.

The way, like in their win over Georgia, that gets freshman center Zvonimir Ivišić plenty of highlights from his behind-the-back passing to his 3-pointers and blocked shots.

Ivišić was introduced to the not-so-sweet way when South Carolina senior center Josh Gray posted and dunked on him in the first half. Ivišić was so exposed in just his second game at UK, Calipari limited his time to just 10 minutes.

Kentucky’s first two losses of the season — to Kansas in November and UNC Wilmington on Dec. 2 — can be written off because it didn’t have its centers. Freshman center Aaron Bradshaw didn’t play against KU and made his debut against UNCW.

Even the overtime loss at Texas A&M, Ivišić wasn’t yet cleared to play by the NCAA.

The South Carolina loss is reason for concern. The Gamecocks provided a blueprint on how to shut down UK.

It involves playing physical, attacking the lane and not helping off UK’s shooters when someone is driving to the paint.

Arkansas is sure to sprinkle some of those elements into its game plan on Saturday.

As bad as the Razorbacks have been — they tied a season-low with 51 points in Wednesday’s loss at Mississippi — they did beat Duke at home and a visit from ESPN’s College GameDay will have Bud Walton Arena as charged as its been all year for the Cats.

Kentucky has to be focused on the details that will get it a win when it's pushed outside of its comfort zone. Winning, especially come March, is not a beauty contest.

