Brown: Kenny Payne faces uphill battle with Louisville basketball — on court and in stands

As tough of a challenge as Louisville coach Kenny Payne has on the floor, the uphill climb is equally as difficult in the stands at the KFC Yum! Center.

The atmosphere is no longer one that can help the Cardinals win games. But to get it back like it should be, the Cards have to win games.

There’s a reluctance that comes with losing 28 games last season that the fanbase isn’t over from simply the start of a new season. And their doubts and hesitancy to buy-in won’t be helped much from games like Monday night’s exhibition.

U of L struggled, shooting just 34% from the floor in its 71-68 loss to Kentucky Wesleyan.

The signs of fan frustration were there.

With less than three minutes left and the Cards trailing by four, they went to a scramble defense where after a trap, Skyy Clark and J.J. Traynor both ended up on the same player in the corner leaving Wesleyan’s Borja Frenandez alone under the basket for a layup.

U of L committed at least three turnovers in the first half just from moving screens. After hearing Payne say they overpassed during their first exhibition against Simmons, the Cards had too many first half possessions where the ball wasn’t passed at all before a shot went up.

If you looked hard enough, signs of promise were there too.

Frenandez was using his 6-foot-7, 230-pound frame to back down U of L defenders and score over them. That led U of L’s Mike James to improvise and double team on a possession when Fernandez began backing down Danilo Jovanovich. Clark made the right rotation to cover James and the Panthers turned the ball over when Tre White deflected a pass.

There just weren’t enough of those kinds of plays.

Wesleyan outrebounded the Cards 47-33 including a pair of offensive rebounds during the final minute when U of L players should have been desperately blocking out to grab one.

There’s almost a tangible heaviness in the air at the Yum! Center, presumably the residual damage left over from last season. That cloud won’t go away either with more games like Monday night.

This column will be updated.

